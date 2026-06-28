Gang of Youths are returning to Australian stages with new music in tow.

The Sydney-born, London-based band have announced their first Australian performances in four years, with two shows at the iconic Sydney Opera House – particularly special shows that mark the group’s debut inside the venue’s famed Concert Hall.

Taking place on Saturday, August 8th and Monday, August 10th, the performances will see the beloved band unveil new material alongside fan favourites from across their catalogue.

Welcoming the band’s long-awaited return, Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Music Ben Marshall said the shows would be a fitting homecoming. “Praised for pairing crushingly intimate storytelling with monumental ambition, Gang of Youths have carved out a singular place in the Australian music landscape,” he said.

“They have a rare ability to make the deeply personal feel universal, transforming stories of personal grief, vulnerability and belonging into powerful moments of collective catharsis. After four years away from Australian stages, these performances promise a special and thrilling homecoming from one of the country’s most acclaimed live bands.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, July 3rd, following presales for Sydney Opera House Insiders from 9am on Tuesday, June 30th and What’s On subscribers from 9am on Wednesday, July 1st. All times are AEST. Tickets will be priced from $99.90 (+booking fee).

Gang of Youths – comprising frontman David Le’aupepe, drummer Donnie Borzestowski, guitarist and keyboardist Jung Kim, and multi-instrumentalist Tom Hobden – have spent the past decade establishing themselves as one of Australia’s biggest rock exports.

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Since breaking through with The Positions, they have collected four ARIA Awards and 24 ARIA nominations, while both Go Farther in Lightness and Angel in Realtime topped the Australian charts. The latter also claimed Album of the Year honours at both the ARIA Awards and the J Awards.

Along the way, the band have built a reputation for emotionally charged songwriting and explosive live performances, touring alongside acts including Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, and Sam Fender.

For complete show and ticket information, see here.

GANG OF YOUTHS AUSTRALIA 2026

Saturday, August 8th

Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Monday, August 10th

Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW