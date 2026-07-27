Gang of Youths have extended their upcoming Australian visit.

The London-based band recently announced their first Australian performances in four years, with two shows at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

Taking place on Saturday, August 8th and Monday, August 10th, the performances will see the beloved band unveil new material alongside fan favourites from across their catalogue.

Announced today, Gang of Youths have added a show at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on Thursday, August 6th.

Tickets to the newly announced show go on sale on Thursday, July 30th at 12pm AEST. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Wednesday, July 29th at 11am AEST.

Welcoming the band’s long-awaited return, Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Music Ben Marshall said the shows would be a fitting homecoming. “Praised for pairing crushingly intimate storytelling with monumental ambition, Gang of Youths have carved out a singular place in the Australian music landscape,” he said.

“They have a rare ability to make the deeply personal feel universal, transforming stories of personal grief, vulnerability and belonging into powerful moments of collective catharsis. After four years away from Australian stages, these performances promise a special and thrilling homecoming from one of the country’s most acclaimed live bands.”

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Gang of Youths — comprising frontman David Le’aupepe, drummer Donnie Borzestowski, guitarist and keyboardist Jung Kim, and multi-instrumentalist Tom Hobden — have spent the past decade establishing themselves as one of Australia’s biggest rock exports.

Since breaking through with The Positions, they have collected four ARIA Awards and 24 ARIA nominations, while both Go Farther in Lightness and Angel in Realtime topped the Australian charts. The latter also claimed Album of the Year honours at both the ARIA Awards and the J Awards.

Along the way, the band have built a reputation for emotionally charged songwriting and explosive live performances, touring alongside acts including Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, and Sam Fender.

Gang of Youths 2026 Australian Tour

Thursday, August 6th (NEW SHOW)

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, August 8th (SOLD OUT)

Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Monday, August 10th (SOLD OUT)

Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW