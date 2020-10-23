In a letter addressed to fans, Gang of Youths have confirmed both a new band member and that long-awaited third album.

It’s been three years since GOY’s phenomenal second album, Go Farther in Lightness, was released. That was an ARIA chart-topper and fans have been clamouring for its follow-up ever since.

The band had hinted at the progression of the third album over the past year but confirmation is finally here. The news came via an update from bassist Max Dunn that fans are starting to receive via email.

The lengthy letter is absolutely packed with other exciting information, including officially confirming a new band member. “We have spent this raging bin-fire of a year getting your shit together and recording our third album,” Dunn wrote.

“In fact we recently got a lease for a space like a real life actually functioning business where we can work and finish the damn thing.” The band had been sharing footage from their new band space on Instagram over the past week.

It’s the official confirmation of Thomas Hobden as the band’s newest recruit. “You also may have noticed that we are looking extra dapper in a recent band photo. This is entirely due to the presence of consummate British gentlemen and new member, Thomas Hobden,” Dunn said.

“His addition to the group came as a long sip of a frosty pint after a long week at work, or perhaps more accurately a sloppy bacon and egg roll to cure a savaging hangover the following morning. We love him.”

Sounds like he’s fitting in already. Hobden had already played with the band during their final three gigs of this year before COVID-19 hit but this is his formal announcement. It’s certainly an interesting addition. Hobden was a multi-instrumentalist for the twee British indie-pop band Noah and the Whale. He’ll surely add a further dynamic to GOY’s big sound.

Dunn then went on to mention the band’s new line of eco-conscious merchandise: “The journey to making merch more sustainable and ethical is really tough actually. You have to navigate a fair amount of bullshit. Anyway we are proud to be printing these new designs on Fairshare or Salvage t-shirts.”

Dunn ended the letter with a thank you to fans for their patience and loyalty. “We love you guys. Thank you thank you thank you thank you for sticking with us. We are working hard on the record,” he said.

There’s no date quite yet for the album but with a new recording space and a new member, it can only be a matter of time. We hope.

