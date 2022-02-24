With five years having passed since their second album Go Farther in Lightness, Sydney alt-rock masters Gang Of Youths release their highly anticipated album angel in realtime. featuring their new single ‘spirit boy’.

Gang Of Youths are no stranger in the music world – having seen massive success everywhere from the ARIA awards, to album charts, to Hottest 100’s. Now, as a follow-up to their 2017 album GoFarther in Lightness, Gang Of Youths have released their latest album angel in realtime. via Mosy Recordings and Sony Music Entertainment Australia.

Taking inspiration from the loss of frontman Dave Le’aupepe’s father, the new album delves into the emotions that coincide with grieving and the existential questioning one goes through, bringing even more of the rich tapestry of genre-defying sounds the band is known for. The album combines the sounds of Britpop, post-punk, contemporary classical, and even pays homage to Le’aupepe’s family heritage with sounds from the Polynesian islands and South Pacific, both from samples and original instrumentation.

With new single ‘spirit boy’ coming from angel in realtime., Le’aupepe notes that they dove into traditional culture: “We were fortunate to have Shane McLean, an outstanding musician and Taonga Pūoro facilitator, write and perform a spoken verse in Te Reo Māori.”

Check out ‘spirit boy’ from angel in realtime. by Gang Of Youths:

Channeling grief with every lyric in angel in realtime., the album marks one of Gang Of Youths’ most emotional and personal albums of their discography. “A wonderful Māori woman performed “rongoā” on me — a sacred healing practice,” Le’aupepe recalls. “It was a transformative experience, andI’m still not quite sure why. There was a moment when this wonderful woman looked at me and said ‘you’re a wairua boy’ — wairua in Te Reo means something like ‘spirit’.”

Featuring talented multi-instrumentalists like Max Dunn, Donnie Borzestowski, Jung Kim, and Tom Hobden, the album was self-produced together in an old warehouse in Hackney, London, where they captured every raw emotion emitted.

Additionally, the album brings previously unreleased tracks to life with ‘unison’, ‘the man himself’, ‘in the wake of your leave’, ‘tend the garden’, ‘the kingdom is with you’, ‘goal of the century’, and ‘the angel of 8th ave’ all featuring, and bringing listeners a slew of hybrid contemporary American minimalism and electronica rhythms.

And, as any good album needs, Gang Of Youths will be touring angel in realtime. beginning in late July across Australia, while also dipping to New Zealand, as well as welcoming the return of their curated festival A More Perfect Union that will take place in both Hobart and on the Sunshine Coast.

“I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it,” Le’aupepe states.

Gang Of Youths’ latest album angel in realtime.is out now, and available on streaming services, as well as a physical format, including a special edition in yellow vinyl via their website.

Gang Of Youths angel in realtime. 2022 Tour

Saturday, July 30th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wednesday, August 2nd

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA

Saturday, August 6th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Friday, August 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, August 16th

Hunter Lounge, Wellington, NZ

Wednesday, August 17th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Tickets: Gang Of Youths

also…

A More Perfect Union Festival

Sunday, August 14th

Regatta Grounds, Hobart, TAS

Tickets: A More Perfect Union

Gang Of Youths

Arlo Parks

Cub Sport

Gretta Ray

Adam Newling

The Lazy Eyes

Saturday, August 20th

Sandstone Point Hotel, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Tickets: A More Perfect Union

Gang Of Youths

Matt Corby

Middle Kids

Budjerah

Blessed

Becca Hatch

