Gang of Youths and Tash Sultana lead the stellar lineup of the upcoming Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival.

The latest addition to the Yours & Owls festival family, Lazy Mountain is an all-ages event taking place in the Berry Showgrounds on the NSW South Coast on Saturday, April 8th (see full details below).

For its inaugural year, the festival has attracted all-conquering indie rockers Gang of Youths and singer-songwriter Tash Sultana.

Acclaimed alternative rock trio Middle Kids, Melbourne punks Slowly Slowly, local singer-songwriter Tyne-James Organ, rising pop star Merci, Mercy, and folk rocker Aodhan complete the lineup.

As well as the live music, Lazy Mountain will have enticing food provided by the South Coast Food & Wine Festival. And with a pleasing midday start, one huge stage, and plenty of music and arts, there should be something for the whole family at the festival.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, January 31st at 8am AEDT. The early access pre-sale begins on Monday, January 30th at 8am AEDT (register here).

For those planning to attend, there’s a huge amount of accommodation choices on offer, including basic and luxury clamping. A range of hotels and B&B’s are also available nearby.

And Yours and Owls will also be operating a number of shuttle bus services to Berry Showgrounds from and to several destinations. They shuttle bus services will run every 20 minutes. Bus tickets can be pre-booked here.

Check out ‘the man himself’ by Gang of Youths:

Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival

Saturday, April 8th 2023

Berry Showgrounds, Dharrawal Country, NSW

Early access pre-sale begins Monday, January 30th (8am AEDT)

General tickets on sale Tuesday, January 31st (8am AEDT)

Further information available via lazymountain.com

Lineup

Gang of Youths

Tash Sultana

Middle Kids

Slowly Slowly

Tyne-James Organ

Merci, Mercy

Aodhan

+ More TBA

Food and beverage curated by South Coast Food & Wine Festival