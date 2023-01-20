Buskers turned Australian music scene staple Pierce Brothers have teamed up with ARIA winning artist Tash Sultana for their energetic folk track ‘High and Unsteady’.

The new summer single, which was released today, features waves of clean electric guitar tones alongside an upbeat tempo that is underscored by a much darker tone. While ‘High and Unsteady’ may sound jovial in many parts, it’s poignant lyrics which explore the nature of the emotional pain associated with addiction and its strain on a relationship add a profound layer to the track.

Speaking of teaming up with Australia’s sweetheart, Tash Sultana, Jack from Pierce Brothers says that they were blown away by her talent.

“We’ve loved everything that Tash has done over the years, and when they had the idea to collaborate, we jumped at the opportunity!” he said.

“Pat and I put together the bones of the track so when we got into Tash’s studio we had a base from which to create and explore new sounds. Tash is one of the most talented producers we’ve had the pleasure of working with, they brought so many new sounds to mix that we would never have even thought of. I didn’t know what a mellotron was before that day!”

And, the feeling was mutual with Tash Sultana singing Jack and Pat’s praises.

“I really enjoyed working with the guys.” she said, “We’ve been working together for years on the road, so I had a great idea on how to capture their sound.”

Watch the music video for ‘High and Unstead’ by Pierce Brothers and Tash Sultana.

High & Unsteady by Pierce Brothers and Tash Sultana is out today, January 20 via Ditto Pierce Brothers are kicking off an Australian tour next month, and will be playing at festivals as well as headline shows across the nation.

High & Unsteady Single Tour

Saturday, February 4th

Music in the Vines, Macarthur, VIC

Tickets here.

Saturday, February 11th

Hello Sunshine Festival, Scoresby, VIC

Tickets here.

Saturday, February 25th

Tumbafest, Tumbarumba, NSW

Fri, March 10th

Cambridge Warehouse, Newcastle, NSW

Tickets here.

Saturday March 11th

Lighthouse Festival, Central Coast, NSW

Tickets here.

Friday March 24th

Marlo Hotel, Marlo, VIC

Tickets here.

Saturday, May 27th

Tropic Sounds, Townsville, QLD

Tickets here.

Wednesday, July 5th

Big Red Bash , Birdsville, QLD

Tickets here.

Saturday, August 19th

Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill, Nsw

Tickets here.