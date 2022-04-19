Gang of Youths were the latest musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing ‘in the wake of your leave’.

The acclaimed Australian rockers appeared on Monday’s episode alongside actors Sam Rockwell and Pamela Adlon. After many virtual late night performances over the last two years due to COVID-19, the band got to play in the NBC studio for a nice change.

Dave Le’aupepe and co. gave a typically rousing performance of ‘in the wake of your leave’, a track from their recent album angel in realtime.. After years of anticipation, their third album was another colossal success: it debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart, becoming their second number one record (following 2017’s Go Farther in Lightness). It was also a top 10 hit on the U.K. Album Chart.

Gang of Youths were able to perform live on Fallon as they’re currently on the U.S. leg of their angel in realtime. tour. Their next show in the country is on Thursday, April 21st in Madison, Wisconsin. Earlier this month, the band announced the addition of two new dates to their upcoming Australian and New Zealand leg of their tour due to overwhelming demand.

The alternative rockers will now stop at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Friday, August 5th, as well as adding a second performance at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, August 13th. It came after the exhaustion of tickets for the band’s first Melbourne show on Friday, August 12th. Tickets for the new Melbourne and Newcastle shows are now on sale via handsometours.com.

The band also delighted fans recently by confirming the return of their very own festival, A More Perfect Union: two all-star lineups will join them in Hobart on Sunday, August 14th and Sandstone Point on Sunday, August 20th, including Arlo Parks and Middle Kids (find details here).

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out Gang of Youths on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: