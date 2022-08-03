Gang of Youths are giving fans an extra treat at the end of their current tour with an acoustic and intimate show in Sydney.

The alternative rockers are in the middle of their angel in realtime. tour, which hits Newcastle’s Entertainment Centre this Friday. With everything going so swimmingly, the band will now cap off the tour on Monday, August 22nd with an acoustic and intimate performance at Sydney’s iconic Enmore Theatre.

The hometown venue means a lot to Dave Le’aupepe and co., with the band previously setting a venue record after selling out six consecutive shows in 2018.

In the special show at the end of the month, Gang of Youths will perform songs from their latest album, angel in realtime., as well as crowd favourites from throughout their career.

Presale for the new show is open now until allocation is exhausted (sign up here). The remaining tickets will then go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 5th at 10am AEST.

In other Gang of Youths news, the band’s exclusive pop-up shop is set to take over Sydney’s The Lord Gladstone Hotel this weekend. Located in Chippendale, the venue will be renaming itself The Forbearance for the occasion, a homage to the standout angel in realtime. track ‘Forbearance’.

A wide range of exclusive merchandise will be on offer that otherwise won’t be available to purchase on tour, including limited-edition artwork covers for angel in realtime.. Gang of Youths will also have their very own wine and beer on show at The Forbearance: the ‘forbeerance pale ale’, made by Sydney’s atomic brewing, and ‘blend the garden’, a wine made by Adelaide’s golden child.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Forbearance opens its doors for three days from Saturday, August 6th until Monday, August 8th. The pop-up shop will be open from 12-7pm on Saturday, 12-8pm on Sunday, and 12-5pm on Monday.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Gang of Youths Acoustic and Intimate Show

Ticket information via handsometours.com

Monday, August 22nd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW