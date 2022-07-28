Gang of Youths are bringing an exclusive pop-up shop to Sydney as a treat for fans as the band gets set to head on their Australian tour.

The city’s iconic venue The Lord Gladstone Hotel, located in Chippendale, will be renaming itself The Forbearance for a limited time only.

The name is a homage to the track ‘Forbearance’, a highlight from the rocker’s new album angel in realtime.. The band recently memorably performed ‘Forbearance’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

A special pop-up shop will open on the higher level of The Forbearance, using the Good Space Gallery. There will be a range of exclusive merchandise on offer the won’t be available to buy on tour, including limited-edition artwork covers for angel in realtime..

Gang of Youths will also have their very own wine and beer on show at The Forbearance: the ‘forbeerance pale ale’, made by Sydney’s atomic brewing, and ‘blend the garden’, a wine made by Adelaide’s golden child.

The Forbearance opens its doors for three days from Saturday, August 6th until Monday, August 8th. The pop-up shop will be open from 12-7pm on Saturday, 12-8pm on Sunday, and 12-5pm on Monday.

Fans on the band’s mailing list will be able to access an online presale of the pop-up’s merchandise for 48 hours from Monday, August 1st at 9am local time. “Looking forward to having you down for a pint!” the band said in an email about the endeavour.

Gang of Youths’ Australian tour is scheduled to begin in Perth this Saturday, July 30th, and conclude with A More Perfect Union show in Sandstone Point on Saturday, August 20th. They’ll be joined by a wonderful cast of supporting artists, including Gretta Ray, Adam Newling, Middle Kids, Arlo Parks, Budjerha, and Cub Sport (find full information here).

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.