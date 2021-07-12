Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has revealed that she gets “crazy” when she remembers that she once splurged over $6,000 AUD on a pair of boots.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Manson was asked about her most indulgent purchase, to which she revealed that she had a personal shopper “at the height of (her) success”.

“I would choose what I wanted and return anything else,” she explained.

“One day, this beautiful pair of Italian leather boots arrived. I wore a pair very similar in the ‘Stupid Girl’ video, and I thought, ‘Oh, yeah, these are really me. I’m going to keep these. These are amazing.’ It was only when I got back from tour, I found out they cost $5,000 [$6,694.16 AUD]. I can’t even laugh about it. It makes me so crazy.”

However, instead of getting rid of the expensive, boots, Shirley Manson keeps them as a “warning” to herself.

“I still have these boots… I’d like to get rid of them just so that I never have to look at them again, but there they are every day, warning me of my own greed,” she said.

In other news, Manson spoke to Tone Deaf last month about how Garbage’s seventh album No Gods, No Masters addresses “racism…capitalism…sexism, misogyny, and xenophobia.”

In particular, she revealed that the title track ‘No Gods, No Masters’ served as her way of trying to “make sense of the world”.

“I was trying to make sense of left and right, literally, like why do some people vote right? Why do some people vote left? And all of that comes from a concern for ourselves, for our friends, for our families, ultimately, for our babies,” she said.

“This song is about re-imagining our society for the future, for our children and not making the same mistakes over and over again and allowing greed to corrupt our thinking.”