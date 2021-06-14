Garbage singer Shirley Manson has never been one to shy away from confronting the pressing issues in today’s world through her music – and her latest record is no exception.

With the release of Garbage’s seventh album No Gods, No Masters, Manson seizes the opportunity to fearlessly question the status quo, particularly in their latest singles ‘No Gods, No Masters‘ and ‘The Men Who Rule The World‘.

The latter – a track that was described as a “powerful and timely document” by Clash – is a comment on the current state of affairs in the world that urges us to push against the patriarchy and push for change in the face of societal inequality.

Critiquing the rise of capitalist short-sightedness, racism, sexism and misogyny across the world, it’s a clear statement of intent from a band that still believe in the power of dissent, setting the tone for the rest of the record.

Similarly, in ‘No Gods, No Masters’ Manson, explained that she had “tried to make sense of the world”.

“I was trying to make sense of left and right, literally, like why do some people vote right? Why do some people vote left? And all of that comes from a concern for ourselves, for our friends, for our families, ultimately, for our babies.”

“This song is about re-imagining our society for the future, for our children and not making the same mistakes over and over again and allowing greed to corrupt our thinking.”

While Manson certainly doesn’t shy away from calling out issues that need to be addressed in Garbage’s latest record, she said that there are still “songs on the record that touch on slightly less volatile subjects.”

“I do address racism, I do address capitalism, I do address sexism, misogyny, and xenophobia. But there are also some more tongue-in-cheek songs,” she told Tone Deaf.

“It’s ultimately a record of hope – I think – that’s reaching for the future that I want for my sister’s babies to have – I want a better life for them.

“I feel like we’re in a moment in our culture where the powers that be have not yet caught up to the fact that the world has changed enormously as a result of technology and the spread and power of social media.”

“We’re no longer living in a world that adheres to the practices and principles of centuries of rule. We’re in an entirely different era. And they have to catch up.”

Manson continued: “They have to change their thinking, they have to pivot and they have to come up with some new ideas. Otherwise, let’s get them out.

“We need people in there that actually give a shit about the people, give a shit about the planet and give a shit about the future.”

No Gods No Masters by Garbage is out now.

Check out ‘No Gods No Masters’ by Garbage: