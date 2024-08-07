Garbage vocalist Shirley Manson has taken fans inside – literally – the perils of frequent touring.

Last week, Garbage announced the cancellation of their remaining tour dates for 2024 due to an injury sustained by Manson that required “surgery and rehabilitation to correct.”

“This is not a decision that we have taken lightly and we apologise to our amazing fans and supportive promoters,” the Scottish-American rockers wrote in an Instagram post on August 1st, adding that they “look forward to playing for you all again in 2025.”

While the exact cause of Manson’s injury was not revealed, she was hugely apologetic in a caption accompanying her band’s post: “No one is more crushed about this than I am. You know I would push through if I could.”

Garbage were due to appear at events including Ohana Fest and HFStival, where they have now been replaced by DEVO and Liz Phair respectively.

Earlier today, August 7th, Manson took to the band’s Instagram again to update fans on her injury.

In a caption accompanying an image of her vocal cords, the musician explained that she returned home from tour “an absolute hot mess.”

“So broken that my poor husband had to push me through Heathrow and LAX airports in a wheelchair. I also had a dose of laryngitis and a massive cold sore on my lip,” Manson wrote.

“Anyway the point of this whole story is: I was freaking out that I had somehow managed to damage my vocal cords on top of everything else but yesterday I was scoped and everything is as it should be. These are my vocal cords. My doctor said they were beautiful.”