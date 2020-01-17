Byron Bay’s adopted son – Garrett Kato has spent the last year writing, producing and touring with each day his fan base and musical prowess becoming more defined. With the turn of the new decade he has now decided to start it with a bang by teaming up with none other than Australia’s folk sweetheart – Julia Stone.

‘”Breathe It In’ is about meeting someone when you’re messed up. Julia and I carved out a narrative of a couples deteriorating life together from substance abuse; ultimately coming down to a choice: the substance or the relationship,” says Kato on the single, which kicks off his 2020 after a streak of singles last year.

“We spent two days together writing in my tiny house in Byron Bay two years ago. She was in Byron recording the Snow record with Angus and had a few days off. We were total strangers on the first day of writing so we spent a lot of time getting to know one another.

“We both were in what seemed like transitional periods of our lives,” he added. “Me being a new father and her balancing some normality with an ever-changing life on the road. The song was born out of some old and new stories we’d been harbouring for some time and they came to life in this song.”

It is just a taste of what is to come in Kato’s upcoming EP, S.Hemisphere which drops in March 2020.

LISTEN: Garrett Kato & Julia Stone – ‘Breathe It In’