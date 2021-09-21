Rush’s Geddy Lee has announced a memoir for 2022, also explaining how writing helped him cope with the loss of his bandmate Neil Peart.

Rush’s Geddy Lee has finally announced the coming of his memoir. The as yet untitled book will be out in 2022, and was completed and compiled while Lee was spending his lockdown in Toronto.

In a statement on Instagram, Lee explained how spending an extended amount of time in Toronto – probably his longest since he was 19 – sparked the idea of the memoir.

“There were some shiny silver linings to be found at home: teaching my grandson the finer points of baseball and birdwatching, tending to my pups (one of whom was quite ill) and spending the evenings with my lovely better half, glass of Armagnac in hand, as we watched every European mystery show ever produced. Oh, and another thing: I began to write. Words, that is.” he said.

Lee then went on to reveal that writing also helped him cope with the death of his bandmate and Rush drummer Neil Peart, who passed away in January 2020.

“My friend and collaborator on the Big Beautiful Book of Bass, Daniel Richler, saw how I was struggling in the aftermath of Neil’s passing, and tried coaxing me out of my blues with some funny tales from his youth, daring me to share my own in return. So I did — reluctantly at first, but then remembering, oh yeah, I like wrestling with words.” he said.

Lee had a close relationship with Peart during their time in Rush, despite personal tragedies forcing the latter away from the band for a time. In a statement announcing his passing, Rush commended Peart for being an “incredibly brave” “friend, soul brother and bandmate over 45 years.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can learn more about this topic over at the Classic Rock Observer.