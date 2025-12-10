Gene Simmons has issued a public apology following controversial comments he made about his deceased KISS bandmate Ace Frehley’s lifestyle choices in the wake of the guitarist’s death in October.

The bass player initially offered a respectful tribute to Frehley after his passing, stating “No one can touch Ace’s legacy.” However, in a subsequent interview with The New York Post this week, Simmons made additional remarks that sparked criticism from fans and fellow musicians alike.

“He refused [advice] from people that cared about him — including yours truly — to try to change his lifestyle,” Simmons told the publication, referencing Frehley’s cause of death, which was revealed to be blunt trauma injuries to his head following a fall. “In and out of bad decisions. Falling down the stairs — I’m not a doctor — doesn’t kill you. There may have been other issues, and it breaks my heart.”

The comments drew immediate backlash from the KISS community, prompting Simmons to reflect on his words and issue a public apology via social media. Taking to X, the musician expressed remorse for his statements.

“On reflection, I was wrong for using the words I used. I humbly apologise,” Simmons wrote. “My hand to God I didn’t intended to hurt Ace or his legacy but upon rereading my words, I see how it hurt everyone. Again, I apologise. I’ve always loved Ace. Always.”

The controversy arose months after Frehley’s death, which occurred during what many considered a particularly difficult period for the KISS family. In October, Simmons had attended a private ceremony in the Bronx alongside bandmates Paul Stanley and Peter Criss, where the surviving members paid their respects to their fallen colleague.

Following Frehley’s passing, Simmons and Stanley released a joint statement describing the guitarist as “an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history.”