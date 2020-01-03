Yesterday, KISS frontman Gene Simmons sent the internet into a tizzy, and triggered my sensory overload when he shared a photo of his breakfast fiasco.

The 70-year-old rocker started the new decade off with a bold interrogation, asking Twitter if “Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?”

Clad in a supple grey dressing gown, and armed with a concoction of Frosted Mini-Wheats, Oreo O’s and ice cubes; Simmons single-handedly set out to ruin the new year.

We have to admire the cojones that it takes to share a photo this gag-inducing the day after the world’s collective night of debauchery. Simmons had the back of all those anxious to eject the poison they punished their bodies with the night before.

Other than that this is one of the vilest, most chaotic acts I’ve ever witnessed. Forget Chinese water torture, just put Gene Simmons in a room and force your victim of choice to go completely insane as the combination of frosted cereal and ice cubes slop around on that infamous tongue.