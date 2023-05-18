Genesis Owusu has unveiled the hotly-anticipated follow-up to his acclaimed debut album, Smiling With No Teeth.
The award-winning Ghanian-Australian artist will release his second album, STRUGGLER, on August 18th. It’s led by new single “Leaving the Light”, a fierce anthem of survival and perseverance (listen below).
There’s a reason STRUGGLER is so eagerly-awaited: Owusu released one of the strongest debuts in recent memory when Smiling With No Teeth dropped in 2021, earning four ARIA Awards in the process and wide acclaim from critics and fans alike.
Its follow-up is described as being “an imminent exploration of the chaos and absurdity of life.”
“The STRUGGLER runs through an absurd world with no ‘where’ or ‘why’ at hand. Just an instinctual inner rhythm, yelling at them to survive the pestilence and lightning bolts from above. A roach just keeps roaching,” Owusu mysteriously says.
To celebrate his album release, Owusu will end 2023 with a huge run of headline shows around Australia, beginning in Perth on December 1st and concluding in Adelaide on December 16th (see full dates below). He’ll be joined at all shows (excluding Perth) by special guests EARTHGANG, the Grammy-nominated Atlantan hip hop duo.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 19th at 10am AEST, with the pre-sale beginning today at 10am AEST. Owusu will also tour the US and Europe in support of STRUGGLER.
Genesis Owusu’s “Leaving the Light” is out now. Struggler is out August 18th via Ourness/AWAL.
Genesis Owusu 2023 Australian Tour
With special guests EARTHGANG*
Tickets via genesisowusu.com/tour
December 1st
Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA
December 8th
Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC
December 9th
UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT
December 14th
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD
December 15th
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW
December 16th
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA
*excluding Perth show