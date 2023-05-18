Genesis Owusu has unveiled the hotly-anticipated follow-up to his acclaimed debut album, Smiling With No Teeth.

The award-winning Ghanian-Australian artist will release his second album, STRUGGLER, on August 18th. It’s led by new single “Leaving the Light”, a fierce anthem of survival and perseverance (listen below).

There’s a reason STRUGGLER is so eagerly-awaited: Owusu released one of the strongest debuts in recent memory when Smiling With No Teeth dropped in 2021, earning four ARIA Awards in the process and wide acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Its follow-up is described as being “an imminent exploration of the chaos and absurdity of life.”