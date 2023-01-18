Genesis Owusu is partnering with Red Bull Symphonic for two huge shows this year.

The Ghanaian-Australian artist will perform with the Brisbane Symphony Orchestra and Sydney Symphony Orchestra in March in a special two-city event (see full details below). He’ll also collaborate with award-winning Australian composer Alex Turley (Sydney and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras, NGAIIRE).

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 20th at 9am AEDT. The pre-sale begins Thursday, January 19th at 9am AEDT.

“If you’ve seen me perform live, you know I love the drama,” Owusu says about the upcoming shows. “Bringing out the grandeur in every element. What’s grander and more theatrical than a punk-funk-rap enigma backed by a 40-piece orchestra? We getting real thespian out here.”

If that doesn’t sell it, nothing will. You can find out more about the singer-songwriter’s Fortitude Music Hall and Sydney Opera House shows here.

Owusu is coming into Red Bull Symphonic on the back of an excellent year in 2022. Alongside his The Black Dog Band, he was nominated for Best Australian Live Act at last year’s ARIA Awards, losing out to The Wiggles. He also earned nominations for Best Independent Release and Best Video for his track ‘GTFO’. That came after he dominated the ARIA Awards in 2021, which included winning Album of the Year for Smiling with No Teeth.

He also toured extensively throughout last year, including supporting Tame Impala in Australia and playing a number of festivals, including Harvest Rock and Spilt Milk.

Red Bull Symphonic with Genesis Owusu

Pre-sale begins Thursday, January 19th (9am AEDT)

General tickets on sale Friday, January 20th (9am AEDT)

Friday, March 3rd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Thursday, March 23rd

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Sydney Opera House