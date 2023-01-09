Lil Nas X has broken his silence surrounding a potential collab between him and the children’s music group The Wiggles.

Last month, The Wiggles official Instagram account shared a photo of the musical group posing with American rapper Lil Nas X who was pictured wearing a purple The Wiggles shirt.

The photo drew a lot of negative responses, in particular from parents who referred racy devil-related songs and music videos by the rapper.

“Such a shame, my daughter loved The Wiggles. I don’t see how someone who lap dances the devil in their music videos is a good candidate for working in the children’s music industry,” one parent wrote.

“Oh dear you can’t be serious? The Wiggles should remain a source of light not dark,” another wrote.

“Pretty disturbed to see this. Is this the direction we will see the wiggles go? Who actually thinks collabs with X rated artists are suitable for kids? Next they’ll be telling us men get periods,” a furious fan wrote.

While Lil Nas X stayed silent at the time, he’s now weighed in on the probability of a collab with The Wiggles.

One social media user tweeted, “Lil Nas X has put human blood into 666 pairs of his design for nike shoes and is now planning to collaborate with The wiggles.” Lil Nas X responded : “What’s the problem.”

Rumours about a potential collab between the two artists originally started in April when the rapper tweeted that he was “trying really hard to get The Wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. I will keep you guys updated.”

At the time, The Wiggles responded: “We’re ready to wiggle with you!”