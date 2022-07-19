Acclaimed Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu has shared the new single ‘GTFO’, accompanied by a haunting music video.

Opening with a haunting lullaby-like choir, Owusu dives right into his first verse as the mysterious sound continues to play. At the incendiary chorus, he pointedly shouts “get the f*ck out” repeatedly, as a controlled beat holds it together.

‘GTFO’ comes with a music video directed by Rhett Wade-Ferrell (Uncle Friendly): after kneeling in prayer infant of a shrine, Owusu is then driven mad by a cockroach, hunting it down throughout the house. It’s a challenging and claustrophobic clip, matching the eeriness of the song itself.

‘GTFO’ is quite the stellar way for Owusu, real name Kofi Owusu-Ansah, to return in 2022, following his incredible breakout last year. His debut album Smiling with No Teeth won Album of the Year, Best Hip Hop Release, and Best Independent Release at the 2021 ARIA Music Awards. At the 2022 Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards, the album also walked away with Best Record.

In a highly positive review, Rolling Stone Australia hailed Smiling with No Teeth as representing “a new blueprint of what hip hop can be.” “It’s for this very reason that Smiling with No Teeth is an affirmation of musical and cultural diversity. Owusu-Ansah has curated a fluid line-up of players and songs to overturn boundaries,” the review added.

Earlier this year, Owusu also appeared as a featured artist on Tasman Keith’s ‘Cheque’ and Winston Surfshirt’s ‘There’s Only One’.

After a huge tour in the U.S. and Europe, Owusus is set to support Tame Impala on their Australian tour this October, and will also appear at several huge festivals including Lost Paradise, Spilt Milk, and Falls Festival.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Genesis Owusu’s ‘GTFO’ is out now via OURNESS & AWAL.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘GTFO’ by Genesis Owusu: