Genesis Owusu will appear in Season 3 of Netflix’s Heartbreak High, with the cameo revealed alongside a sprawling new soundtrack led by Australian acts and international names.

The new season’s music continues the show’s established formula, blending local acts with international artists across its eight episodes. Australian names including INXS, Silverchair, Amyl and the Sniffers, Dom Dolla, Mallrat, and Budjerah appear alongside global artists such as Charli XCX, Hozier, Dua Lipa, and The Smashing Pumpkins.

The soundtrack spans a mix of legacy tracks and newer releases, with songs from Kylie Minogue, Australian Crawl, and Spiderbait sitting alongside cuts from emerging local artists including Barkaa, Kobie Dee, and Djanaba.

Owusu will make his guest appearance in Episode 4 as himself, where he will perform his tracks “Stampede” and “Get Inspired”. The Ghanaian-Australian artist has been a recurring presence across previous seasons, with his inclusion again highlighting the show’s focus on contemporary Australian music.

According to music supervisors Jemma Burns and Charlie Lempiere, music remains central to the series’ storytelling. “For the final season the creative team went all in with their commitment to homegrown sounds while honouring the show’s global reach. From INXS and Kylie Minogue to Amyl and the Sniffers, every episode is stacked with local legends and rising names alongside international acts,” they said.

Described by Burns and Lempiere as “a raucous blend of the zeitgeist,” this curated collection of songs has not only defined the energy of Hartley High but has actively boosted the profile of local Australian artists to a whole new international audience, making the series an essential platform for contemporary Aussie music.

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Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, star Ayesha Madon – whose single “Blame Me” will appear in Episode 3 – joined the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast. During the episode, the Australian actress and singer talked all about the journey of the show, its global success and final season, as well as Heartbreak High helping progress diversity on Australian TV screens.

See the full soundtrack below.

Episode 1 – Operation Headjob

“Never Tear Us Apart” – INXS

“Hot To Go” – Chappell Roan

“Chocolate Rain” – Flo Milli

“Shazam!” – Spiderbait

“Ready For The Sky” – Budjerah

“Catch You Out” – Shrapnel

“What Turns You On” – Don West

“Movement” – Hozier

“Bullet” – Split System

“Juice of the Sun” – Babe Rainbow

“1979” – Smashing Pumpkins

“In Cold Blood” – alt-J

Episode 2 – Somebody Nose

“Good Times” – Jungle

“Superbad” – YNG Martyr

“Oh Yeah” – Yello

“Gladly” – Tirzah

“Israel’s Son” – Silverchair

Episode 3 – The Root Room

“Mysterious Girl” – Peter Andre

“Blame Me” – Ayesha Madon

“Shinin’” – DSP

“Fake Jammin” – Sexyy Red

“All The Things She Said” – Tatu

“Money Shows (feat. Eartheater)” – John Glacier

“Woof (feat. Kah-Lo)” – Sofi Tukker

“Do It All Again” – Gold Fang

“Airplane Mode” – Jujulipps

“Fruition (feat. Minty)” – Barkaa

“Icy Grl” – Saweetie

“B Wit U” – Khya

“Way We Move” – Djanaba

“Ring Ring” – Chanel Loren

“#513” – Sudan Archives

“OKOK (WORK)” – VOLDY, IJALE & OX4ORD

“Homie Don’t Shake” – Fcukers

“Erling Haaland (Elet Adab)” – Miko Mal

“Girls & Rings” – Big Words

“Madeline” – Georgia Gets By

“Not Many (The Remix!)” – Scribe feat. Con-Psy, Savage

Episode 4 – A Constitution for Cucking

“Weak Dog” – Jack Kong

“Gentle And Kind” – Extreme Music

“U Should Not Be Doing That” – Amyl and the Sniffers

“House Check (feat. Big Skeez)” – Human Movement

“Bleed But Never Die” – Ecca Vandal

“Shape I’m In” – Jo Jo Zep

“Spiced Rum (Party)” – And Beyond

“Planet Waves” – Sleep D

“Resist” – Maggie Tra

“The Game” – Space 92

“Heartbeat (feat. Vv Pete)” – Logic1000

“Heat” – Tove Lo, SG Lewis

“Stampede” – Genesis Owusu

“Get Inspired” – Genesis Owusu

“Next Exit” – Rebel Yell

“Bop” – Surusinghe

“Welcome To London” – Charlie Sparks

“Pleasure (Bambounou Here To Please Remix)” – Jennifer Loveless

“Wicked Game” – Wolf Alice

Episode 5 – A Good Egg

“Apologize” – Timbaland & OneRepublic

“Sandstorm” – Darude

“Losing Out” – Total Tommy

“Thank Goodness” – Hope Tala

“Whiplash” – Aespa

“Rush of Adrenaline” – Big Wett

“Disparate Youth” – Santigold

Episode 6 – Cuckoo, Bitches!

“Canned Heat” – Jamiroquai

“Bon Bon” – Fcukers

“Fake ID” – Kah-Lo & Riton

“Selfish Soul” – Sudan Archives

“Breathe” – Deuce

“Color Me In” – Ashes

“Gag On It” – Kim Petras

“Facelift (feat. 1st Klase)” – Gold Fang

“Ninacamina Bamster Remix” – Ninajirachi & Izzy Camina

“Silver Blonde” – Jim George

“Good Lies” – Overmono

“Cellophane” – FKA Twigs

“Burningthesage!” – Yung Shogun

“Chanel (feat. Alice Skye)” – Teether & Kuya Neil

“Meet Your Maker” – Devaura

“Godsend” – Armlock

“Silent Passage” – Marlon Williams

“Red Right Hand” – Nell Smith & The Flaming Lips

Episode 7 – For Whom the Hartley Bell Tolls

“I Was A Teenage Werewolf” – The Cramps

“You’re Still The One” – Kartanya Maynard

“Elixir” – Phil & The Tiles

“Deadlines” – Delivery

“Adam” – Lotte Gallagher

“No Effect” – Hooligan Hefs

“Rabbit Hole” – Deuce

“Hate To Say I Told You So” – The Hives

“Von Dutch” – Charli xcx

“Reckless (Don’t Be So)” – Australian Crawl

“Milk” – Garbage

“Big Dreams” – Amyl and the Sniffers

“Did It Again” – Kylie Minogue

Episode 8 – Destined

“Break The Rules” – Charli xcx

“I’m Too Sexy” – Right Said Fred

“Dance” – ESG

“Don’t Touch Me Baby (feat. DJ Boring)” – Memphis LK

“Turn Down For What” – DJ Snake & Lil Jon

“Don’t Call Me Baby” – Madison Avenue

“Sublime – House Mix” – Shakaya

“Illusion (Honey Dijon Remix)” – Dua Lipa

“Take It” – Dom Dolla

“Freaks (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Remix)” – Timmy Trumpet & Savage

“Eat Your Man (feat. Nelly Furtado)” – Dom Dolla

“Incorruptible Essence” – Scalameriya

“Something For Somebody” – Mallrat

“Outro” – M83

“Love Lost” – The Temper Trap

“Straight Lines” – Silverchair

“Horses” – Mallrat