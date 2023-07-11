Genesis Owusu has released his new single, “Tied Up!”.

It’s another taste of the Ghanaian-Australian artist’s highly-anticipated second album, STRUGGLER, which arrives next month.

Named as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record by Clara Amfo, “Tied Up!” speaks to the heart of Owusu’s upcoming album’s mindset – the struggle of getting by in an uneasy and uncertain world, and remaining true to yourself in the process.

Produced by Sol Was (Beyoncé’s Renaissance) and Henry Was (Justin Jay), the coolly funky track brings Owusu’s magnetic performing personality to the fore, his forceful vocals provided the perfect base by the stomping beat. “I’m the struggler, ain’t no way to love ya,” he declares as the track fades away.

You can watch the accompanying music video below, which was created alongside renowned Aotearoa visual artist Lisa Reihana. The surreal clip sees Owusu characterised as a boxer, going to battle for himself whilst running from his demons.

One thing’s for certain: if “Tied Up!” and previous single “Leaving the Light” are proof, STRUGGLER is going to an unceasingly energetic record. STRUGGLER is described as being “an imminent exploration of the chaos and absurdity of life.”

“The STRUGGLER runs through an absurd world with no ‘where’ or ‘why’ at hand. Just an instinctual inner rhythm, yelling at them to survive the pestilence and lightning bolts from above. A roach just keeps roaching,” Owusu cryptically says.

Expectation is very high for the record – Owusu released one of the strongest debuts in recent memory when Smiling With No Teeth dropped in 2021, earning four ARIA Awards in the process.