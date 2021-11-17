Genesis Owusu has taken out the Australian Album of the Year at the 2021 J Awards, with his arresting debut record Smiling With No Teeth.
The 17th iteration of triple j’s annual award ceremony saw a slew of outstanding albums up for nomination for the Australian Album of the Year award, including records by Amyl and The Sniffers, Ruby Fields, The Avalanches, Baker Boy, Greta Ray, Middle Kids, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Holy Holy, and Tones and I.
Ultimately, it was Genesis Owusu and his sublime Smiling With No Teeth, that took out the crown.
“From early in his career, Genesis Owusu made it obvious that he was an artist that you could not pigeonhole, and no better example of this is on Smiling With No Teeth,” triple j’s music director Nick Findlay says.
“His debut album is equal parts chaos and consistency; a hugely ambitious record that absolutely nails its vision, wrapped up in outstanding storytelling and bold, confident sonic landscapes.
“Congratulations to Genesis Owusu and his record ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ for taking out this year’s J Award for Australian Album of the Year!”
triple j J Awards
Album of the Year
Amyl and The Sniffers – Comfort To Me
The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You
Baker Boy – Gela
Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth – Winner
Gretta Ray – Begin To Look Around
Holy Holy – Hello My Beautiful World
Middle Kids – Today We’re The Greatest
Ruby Fields – Been Doin’ It For A Bit
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender
Tones And I – Welcome To The Madhouse
Unearthed Artist of the Year
1300
Blanke
Hope D
King Stingray
Teenage Joans
Double J Australian Artist of the Year
Amyl and The Sniffers
The Avalanches
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
Hiatus Kaiyote
Ngaiire
triple j and RAGE Australian Music Video of the Year
Genesis Owusu – ‘The Other Black Dog’ Dir. Riley Blakeway
Jerome Farah – ‘Concrete Jungle Fever’ Dir. Sanjay De Silva
King Stingray – ‘Milkumana’ Dir. King Stingray & Sam Brumby
Triple One – ‘BLOOD RAVE’ Dir. Serwah Attafuah
Ziggy Ramo – ‘Little Things [Ft. Paul Kelly]’ Dir. Ziggy Ramo
Done Good Award
Concrete Surfers
Digi Youth Arts
Jack River
Jaguar Jonze
Support Act