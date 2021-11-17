Genesis Owusu has taken out the Australian Album of the Year at the 2021 J Awards, with his arresting debut record Smiling With No Teeth.

The 17th iteration of triple j’s annual award ceremony saw a slew of outstanding albums up for nomination for the Australian Album of the Year award, including records by Amyl and The Sniffers, Ruby Fields, The Avalanches, Baker Boy, Greta Ray, Middle Kids, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Holy Holy, and Tones and I.

Ultimately, it was Genesis Owusu and his sublime Smiling With No Teeth, that took out the crown.

“From early in his career, Genesis Owusu made it obvious that he was an artist that you could not pigeonhole, and no better example of this is on Smiling With No Teeth,” triple j’s music director Nick Findlay says.

“His debut album is equal parts chaos and consistency; a hugely ambitious record that absolutely nails its vision, wrapped up in outstanding storytelling and bold, confident sonic landscapes.