This week, The Godfather of Funk, George Clinton, celebrated his 80th birthday.

The Parliament-Funkadelic founder recently sat down with Rolling Stone for an in-depth, retrospective conversation that saw the funk-meister reflect on his illustrious career. During the conversation, Clinton hinted that he might be reconsidering his previously-announced retirement.

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic embarked on a farewell tour back in 2019. It seems that Clinton, at 80, is not quite ready to hang up the boots. “I’m gonna pull back from that,” Clinton told Rolling Stone of his retirement. “I feel good, you know. Got all my bloodwork done with the doctors and all that. I ain’t got no problem. No meds… It’s hello again. You’re gonna have to drag me off.”

Clinton went on to say that he wouldn’t be upset if he ended up meeting death on stage. “I feel good as hell right now,” he says. “So if I go out on stage, yeah, cool. ‘You went out funking.’”

Check out George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic ‘Give Up The Funk’

Clinton also revealed that he has two P-Funk albums brewing: a trap-inspired record dubbed Reaching For Litness and an as-yet-untitled live release.

Clinton is set to feature on a forthcoming episode of Verzus, starring himself, the current iteration of Parliament-Funkadelic and a slew of hip-hop artists who have sampled his work over the years. You can check out George Clinton’s interview with Rolling Stone here.