Fresh off her move to LA, the former Camp Cope frontperson’s new album covers the many emotional beats of upending life into a new home.

Moving away from bouncy electronics and punk, Maq’s first solo album leans more into Americana and acoustics, with the pre-released single “Pay Per View” setting the tone for a more introspective, storytelling style of an EP.

After a scene and tone set in the opener “Pay Per View”, “Citronella” is an emotional hangover counterpart to the morning after, before “Slightly Below The Middle” spins a melancholy story of how “there’s no love in LA, only fun and big guns” — making for a fictional recount of a day spent in her new hometown that ends in demise on “LA River” and a final cry against the end in “Mercy & Grace.”

It’s the result of Georgia’s creative collaboration with co-producer Daniel Fox (Ryan Beatty, Ian Sweet). Written upon their first meeting in the wake of Camp Cope’s end, it casts her eyes back to the life she’d come to know and the new iteration ahead of her.

On the album, Maq said, “I think being a musician right now feels like we’re in the string quartet as the Titanic goes down, I feel like none of this matters or has any point to it but I hope that the songs find their way into someone’s ears when they need them; I think I make music for people who cry listening to “Defying Gravity” from the Wicked soundtrack.”

But the move to LA has had a quantifiable impact on the music, one that just feels right to Mac, who said “I want to acknowledge that I stopped singing in an Australian accent – honestly, it was never really natural for me in the first place, I started singing when I was a kid in an American accent because I was brought up on country and bluegrass music (dad) and Cold Chisel (mum) and I feel like I’ve come back to that.”

“Every release gets me closer to self actualisation, and God’s Favourite is the next big step for me. Every time I release music, I look back at my catalogue and feel an urgent sense of shame and embarrassment – I feel different about this one though,” Maq continues. “Daniel Fox was a huge part of this, he’s my collaborator and one of my best friends and we bring such different things into the songs and he’s really helped me find myself through the music.”

God’s Favourite is out now on all platforms, listen to it here.