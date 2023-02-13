Georgia Mooney – of All Our Exes Live in Texas – has finally released her highly-anticipated debut single ‘War Romance.’

Accompanied by the music video featuring comedian Rhys Nicholson, ‘War Romance’ finds Mooney musing on the search for love amidst the chaos of the world.

With the world facing political unrest, the pandemic, and the ever-present threat of climate change, Mooney clings to the idea of love as she searches for someone to spend the end of the world with.

The single, co-produced with Noah Georgeson, is a sonic masterpiece, with Mooney’s soaring vocal performance taking centre stage against an ornate and handcrafted background of pianos, strings, synths, guitar, and percussion.

The music video for “War Romance” is a visually stunning journey, with Rhys Nicholson making their drag debut as Georgia Mooney, and Mooney herself as Nicholson.

With the two performers embodying each other, the video is a testament to the power of love and friendship, as the two friends move and sing around a beautiful old hotel in a timeless, dreamlike setting.

Georgia Mooney shares on the video, “Rhys is one of my closest friends and a praiseworthy performer of the distinguished lip-sync!

“By performing as each other, the video has a campness that matches the melodrama of the music. It lightens the heaviness of the lyrical sentiment and places us in a lush and timeless dreamscape that seeks only beauty.”

She continued, “It was a truly wonderful day of filming where we both discovered the joy and liberation of drag. There was much giggling. But perhaps unsurprisingly, we quickly discovered that the most difficult scene to do was the one where we were playing ourselves.”

Georgia Mooney is no stranger to the spotlight, with the singer rising to fame as a quarter of the ARIA Award-winning folk band All Our Exes Live In Texas.

She is also the co-host of the Simply Marvellous podcast, the creator of SUPERGROUP, a musical variety show that brings together a diverse mix of musicians, including Hannah Joy of Middle Kids, Sam Cromack of Ball Park Music, Clare Bowditch, Montaigne, Maple Glider, Elizabeth, Tim Rogers and Murray Cook of The Wiggles.

With her debut solo album set to be released in 2023, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of Georgia’s musical journey.

So get ready to experience the beauty of “War Romance” and prepare to be swept away by the magic of Georgia Mooney.

Georgia Mooney’s debut solo album will be released in 2023 via Nettwerk.

Check out ‘War Romance’ by Georgia Mooney: