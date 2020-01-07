Already hailed internationally by The Guardian, Vice, and The FADER, North West Londoner Georgia is here to inject some light and angular punk into a country on fire.

The unlikely DIY pop star, who you’ll find is so much more than that, released a critically acclaimed debut album in 2015, and after a one-woman band set at Glastonbury, going sober, vegan, and quitting smoking, Georgia is ready to release a new album.

Georgia was recently announced in the BBC Sounds of 2020 list, and on January 10 will unleash Seeking Thrills.

Inspired by Belgian electro, Chicago House and Detroit Techno of the early ’80s, the LP fuses analogue club sounds with solid pop songwriting and tips its hat often to her years as a session drummer (even for fellow Londoner Kate Tempest).

“I was listening to the whole of Trax records, so Frankie Knuckles, Mr Fingers, Marshall Jefferson and that whole scene, but also Detroit, like Underground Resistance, Jeff Mills, Kevin Saunderson,” she said of the record’s club leanings. “I got into a rabbit hole of that scene, and just how it shaped pop music of the 80s. Like, seeing how Depeche Mode were at Frankie Knuckles’ Powerhouse nights; Madonna was on the floors in Detroit listening to Underground Resistance.”

Georgia enlisted the expertise of LA engineer Sean Oakley for additional programming and production on Seeking Thrills, while she worked together with Mark Ralph (Years & Years, AlunaGeorge) on mixing and producing.

Today also marks the release of a brand new single and video. ’24 Hours’, though lyrically sweet and weaved with acidic production and a pop-homaged driving beat, is a tribute to Berlin’s party scene.

The video is directed by Joseph Connor, who judging by the shot below, is also a talented photographer.

Georgia: ’24 Hours’

Seeking Thrills is available January 10 on standard black LP, limited edition red LP, CD, and all digital formats. Pre-orders are available HERE.

Seeking Thrills track list:

Started Out

About Work The Dancefloor

Never Let You Go

24 Hours

Mellow (feat. Shygirl)

Till I Own It

I Can’t Wait

Feel It

Ultimate Sailor

Ray Guns

The Thrill (feat. Maurice)

Honey Dripping Sky

Georgia has announced a string of in-store live dates across the UK. A full list of which can be found below along with her extensive global tour dates.

Georgia Live Dates

10/01/20 – Resident Records – Brighton, UK *

11/01/2020 – Rough Trade – London, UK *

13/01/2020 – Rough Trade – Bristol, UK *

14/01/2020 – Banquet – Kingston, UK *

22/01/2020 – Vinyl Junkie – Sheffield, UK *

23/01/2020 – Rough Trade – Nottingham, UK *

11/02/2020 – Badaboum – Paris, FR

12/02/2020 – AB Club – Brussels, BE

13/02/2020 – Luxor – Cologne, DE

15/02/2020 – Bitterzoet – Amsterdam, NL

16/02/2020 – Ubel & Gefährlich – Hamburg, DE

17/02/2020 – Vega – Copenhagen, DE

19/02/2020 – Ingensteds – Oslo, NO

20/02/2020 – Nalen Klubb – Stockholm, SE

22/02/2020 – Gretchen – Berlin, DE

23/02/2020 – Hydrozagadka – Warsaw, PL

25/02/2020 – Fluc – Vienna, AT

26/02/2020 – Kranhalle – Munich, DE

27/02/2020 – Circolo Magnolia – Milan, IT

28/02/2020 – Exil – Zurich, CH

29/02/2020 – Caribbean Club – Kiev, UA

04/03/2020 – King Tut’s – Glasgow, UK

05/03/2020 – YES! – Manchester, UK

06/03/2020 – Phase 1 – Liverpool, UK

07/03/2020 – Workman’s Club – Dublin, IE

09/03/2020 – Brudenell Community Room – Leeds, UK

10/03/2020 – Mama Roux’s – Birmingham, UK

11/03/2020 – Thekla – Bristol, UK

12/03/2020 – Heaven – London, UK

02/05/2020 – WARM UP Estrella de Levante Festival – Murcia, ES

20/06/2020 – Hurricane Festival – Scheeßel, DE

21/06/2020 – Southside Festival – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE