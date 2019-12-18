My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has shared a playlist, collating his favourite new and old songs that he has listened to this past year.

The playlist features a bunch of excellent artists like Emma Ruth Rundle, Power Trip, The Lemon Twigs and more. Way also slotted a local legend in among the ranks.

Alex Lahey has received her second nod from the My Chemical Romance frontman with her track ‘Every Day’s The Weekend’.

Earlier this year, Lahey alighted the triple j Like A Version studio to perform an impossibly ambitious version of My Chem classic ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’. It was simply the most joyous LAV in recent memory — and it received Way’s tick of approval.

“This made my morning! Alex Lahey (@alex_lahey) and her band covering Welcome To The Black Parade,” Way shared in an Instagram post shortly after the cover aired.

“A friend of mine just sent me a link to this Alex Lahey cover, which gave me chills.

“What I appreciate about Alex and Co’s Parade cover is how much they really went for it, and with all of the additional instruments (those cymbals!) and everyone singing and just smiling and having a good time. Really amazing performance.”

Elsewhere in the post, Way mentioned that he had offered his ears to Lahey’s debut record, I Love You Like A Brother. “My friend told me to check out her album, I Love You Like A Brother and I thought it was great, you should check it out too if you like.”

Check out Gerard Way’s favourite songs of 2019:

My Chemical Romance will be heading down under in March next year as part of Download Festival. You can find the full lineup and ticket information below.

Download Festival

2020

Friday, 20th March

Showgrounds, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 21st March

Parramatta Park, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix

My Chemical Romance (Only Aus Shows)

Deftones

Jimmy Eat World

Clutch (Only Aus Shows)

Ministry

In Flames

Testament

Alestorm (Only Aus Shows)

Carcass

Lacuna Coil (Only Aus Shows)

Hands Like Houses

In Hearts Wake

The HU

Baroness

Ne Obliviscaris

Bodyjar

New Years Day

Clowns

Venom Prison

SKYND

Thornhill

Disentomb

Stand Atlantic

Plini

RedHook

Dregg