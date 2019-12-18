My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has shared a playlist, collating his favourite new and old songs that he has listened to this past year.
The playlist features a bunch of excellent artists like Emma Ruth Rundle, Power Trip, The Lemon Twigs and more. Way also slotted a local legend in among the ranks.
Alex Lahey has received her second nod from the My Chemical Romance frontman with her track ‘Every Day’s The Weekend’.
Earlier this year, Lahey alighted the triple j Like A Version studio to perform an impossibly ambitious version of My Chem classic ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’. It was simply the most joyous LAV in recent memory — and it received Way’s tick of approval.
“This made my morning! Alex Lahey (@alex_lahey) and her band covering Welcome To The Black Parade,” Way shared in an Instagram post shortly after the cover aired.
“A friend of mine just sent me a link to this Alex Lahey cover, which gave me chills.
“What I appreciate about Alex and Co’s Parade cover is how much they really went for it, and with all of the additional instruments (those cymbals!) and everyone singing and just smiling and having a good time. Really amazing performance.”
Elsewhere in the post, Way mentioned that he had offered his ears to Lahey’s debut record, I Love You Like A Brother. “My friend told me to check out her album, I Love You Like A Brother and I thought it was great, you should check it out too if you like.”
Check out Gerard Way’s favourite songs of 2019:
My Chemical Romance will be heading down under in March next year as part of Download Festival. You can find the full lineup and ticket information below.
Download Festival
2020
Friday, 20th March
Showgrounds, Melbourne
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, 21st March
Parramatta Park, Sydney
Tickets: Moshtix
My Chemical Romance (Only Aus Shows)
Deftones
Jimmy Eat World
Clutch (Only Aus Shows)
Ministry
In Flames
Testament
Alestorm (Only Aus Shows)
Carcass
Lacuna Coil (Only Aus Shows)
Hands Like Houses
In Hearts Wake
The HU
Baroness
Ne Obliviscaris
Bodyjar
New Years Day
Clowns
Venom Prison
SKYND
Thornhill
Disentomb
Stand Atlantic
Plini
RedHook
Dregg