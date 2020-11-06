Apollo Blue is one of the most vibrant and enigmatic local artists to emerge in recent years, so we decided to unpack the mystery a bit.

Best start getting used to the name Apollo Blue because he is rising through the ranks of the local music scene and quickly establishing himself as one of Australia’s most exciting – and mysterious – upcoming acts.

Having just released his debut single, ‘Moonchild‘, it seems like we’re going to see a lot more of this exciting young artist who is inspired by the likes of Regina Spektor, The Rolling Stones, Nina Simone, and Lady Gaga.

So to figure out who Apollo Blue is and what makes him tick, we decided to chat to him as part of our popular Get To Know series.

How did your artist name come about?

I was obsessed with Greek Mythology growing up and Apollo is actually the greek god of music, poetry and prophecy. He also has a twin sister like me and the name seemed to feel

more like the glamorous rockstar I knew I was on the inside.

Blue is my favourite colour and I loved the idea of having a colour in my name, it helps paint a clear visual which I really love. One of my favourite artists Regina Spektor described blue as “the most human colour” in her song, ‘Blue Lips’, so I thought it would be the perfect word to juxtapose Apollo which represents nearly everything divine and godly.

How would you describe your music to your grandpa?

Fleetwood Mac dropped into the future, with a dash of Queen, a pinch of Rolling Stones and left to simmer with a sprinkle of Lady Gaga.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Moonchild’, my debut single, follows an ominous character who comes alives in a rock n’ roll fantasy living off of rain clouds and stormy skies. The powerful Moonchild that struts through the night in freedom and euphoria is a metaphor for the Moonchild we all possess inside us.

Finding the Moonchild is finding that part of yourself that’s empowered and embracing it. For me, it’s the rock n roll ferocity I find in the dark of the night when I’m dripping in sequins, platform boots, blue eyeliner and confidence. The Moonchild is the personification of self-empowerment.

Check out ‘Moonchild’ by Apollo Blue:

What do you love about your hometown?

It’s so peaceful. I’m always so shocked by how quiet and naturally beautiful it is. I grew up in Port Pirie and Weeroona Island in country South Australia surrounded by the ocean on one side and the Flinders Ranges on the other, a beautiful mountain range!

Career highlight so far?

Launching my debut single ‘Moonchild’ surrounded by my family in a 110 year old manor, Carn Brae, that’s been my dream house since I was a kid. Oh and performing a residency

show in Melbourne with incredible drag queens hosting and performing numbers in between my sets! It was incredible to be surrounded by Queer culture and not be the tallest

or most colourful person in the room, I felt right at home!

Fave non-music hobby?

Reading Maya Angelou books, watching great films and TV shows, playing tennis, and dismantling the patriarchy.

What’s on your dream rider?

An assortment of every olive in existence, freshly seeded pomegranates (chilled) and a television with drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya’s Youtube show playing on

repeat.

Dream music collaboration?

Lady Gaga. She is a creative genius and I think our creative minds could cook up a beautiful queer colourful artistic storm together. When Gaga read my letter aloud in concert in 2014 I

wrote that I’d love to sing with her so I need to fulfill that dream one day. I did get to meet Gaga backstage though and that in itself was enough to inspire me to become an artist!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself making art. I hope in 10 years I would have created a lot more music, acted in films, seen more of the world and be inspiring people to live their truth.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘What’s up?’ by 4 Non Blondes. It’s the perfect song to belt and let out every emotion. The song used to be one of my Uncle Lawson’s favourites and that makes it even more special to me. He was a fantastic writer, a punk, a free spirit and a true individual. I feel connected to his rebellious spirit when I sing ‘What’s Up?’.

What’s on the cards for the future?

A draw 4 card, Red reverse, followed by a lot more Apollo Blue. I’ve written a lot of music that I want to share with the world, but first I’ll be exploring the world of ‘Moonchild’ a bit further. It’s more than just a song to me, I want to create a unique fantasy with every song I release.