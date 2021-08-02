Hot on the trail of their new release ‘Therapy’ featuring Citizen Kay and MAXINE, we got to know Gold Coast musos, Bootleg Rascal.

Ever since Bootleg Rascal entered the scene in 2013, the group have frequently released critically-praised and fan-adored music that has yielded them a career spanning close to ten years.

Their latest single ‘Therapy’, a charismatic track that features Citizen Kay and MAXINE, was produced by the band and mixed by Ian Pritchett (Boo Seeka, Kim Churchill, Angus and Julia Stone) and follows the warmly received release of ‘All About You’ ft. Saint Lane.

To celebrate the release of the latest banger by the group, we fired off a few burning Get To Know questions.

Check out what Jimmy Young of Bootleg Rascal had to say below.

How did your artist name come about?

Our good friends Sticky Fingers wrote a song way back when called Bootleg Rascal. A year or two after their song had been released, I was forming our band and we were racking our brains trying to find a good name. After a few discussions with the SF lads, they said, “Why don’t you use Bootleg Rascal as your band name?”

I thought it was the best idea I’d ever heard, and we swiftly took them up on their offer. Thanks boys!

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Good fun stuff you can bop along too while you’re baking a fresh batch of brownies.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Therapy’ – Our latest track we’ve just released. We wrote it largely in 2020 during the first major C-19 lockdown. It touches on issues of mental health and how important it is to look after yourself both physically & mentally. Basically, don’t let the grind of everyday life get you down, go find your happy place whenever and wherever you can!

‘All About You’ (Ft. Saint Lane) – Another newie. The song is about love in the modern era, and how technology plays an integral role in shaping our behaviours and the way we interact with one another.

What do you love about your hometown?

It’s the only place I’ve ever seen people jet skiing on a football oval during torrential rain.

Career highlight so far?

Meeting Ron Jeremy in the street in LA. He serenaded us on his harmonica, and I gave him my favourite pair of sunnies. Good times.

Fave non-music hobby?

Wine tasting.

What’s on your dream rider?

Tom Cruise and Brian Brown together reprising their roles from the 1988 classic ‘Cocktail’ and mixing drinks for us backstage, all night, whilst in character.

Dream music collaboration?

Anything with Kenny Powers and/or Kenny Powers girlfriend.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Sitting on my deck surrounded by family and friends, sipping a delicious beverage and watching the sunset.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) – ABBA

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Enjoy it while you got it.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I love Dragon ball Z and collecting hot sauce!

Check out ‘Therapy’ by Bootleg Rascal below: