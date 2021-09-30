Sydney Indie duo Dekleyn are returning with their first solo single of 2021.

Following the release of their standout 2020 self-titled debut album, Dekleyn are here to serve up some brand new music, an infectious pop single ‘Over Again’.

They steadily made a name for themselves in 2017 with the duo having independently released three EPs, in addition to their debut album and more, becoming renowned for combining electronic elements and synths with guitar leads and melodies, the pair have strived to broaden the horizons of conventional indie-pop.

We were lucky enough to Dekleyn as part of our Get To Know series as we found out about their career goals and more.

How did your artist name come about?

Upon stumbling through a few options, Matt suggested a combination of our last names (Decelis & Kleyn) which at first I (Justin) didn’t love. It then grew on me and became the most suitable option.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Boppy!

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Over Again’ – our latest song that has an upbeat pop feel but still sticks to our usual elements found in our discography. It touches on the theme of a relationship that’s up in the air.

‘Who We Are’ – a crowd favourite that’s had some mind blowing success online recently, contains a message to always be true to yourself & that you don’t need to be with someone to define you.

What do you love about your hometown?

The mighty Penrith Panthers and the culture around the rugby league club. With their recent success it’s been able to bring the community together in rough times.

Career highlight so far?

Playing our packed out Factory Theatre Show in 2020. Being our biggest show to date the whole night had an amazing atmosphere that we’ll never forget!

Fave non-music hobby?

Definitely playing any sport we can.

What’s on your dream rider?

Chicken Run Family Meal: Whole BBQ Chicken, Garlic Sauce, Large Chips & Pickles. Unreal.

Dream music collaboration?

The 1975 or Charlie Puth.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully still writing and releasing music and most importantly still enjoying doing it.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘September’ by Earth, Wind & Fire.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Give every show, whether to 5 people or 500, everything you have.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Both Matt & I are big EPL fans, supporting Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

Stream ‘Over Again’ by Dekleyn: