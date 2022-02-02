Barely a year after playing their first show in November 2020, WA’s garage rock band DICE is bringing us a fresh ‘Double Espresso‘.

The band’s sixth single follows on from ‘Stop Sign’, which landed the guys on Spotify’s New Music Friday, Local Noise and Fresh Finds, as well as getting spins on triple j.

With a hectic writing and recording schedule punctuated by local tours in the middle of a pandemic, it’s no surprise the band has been inspired by caffeine.

“‘Double Espresso’ explores the exhaustion that results from partying too hard going hand in hand with playing consecutive shows and the consequences of relying on coffee to get through the seemingly never-ending weekend resulting in countless sleepless nights,” they said.

The band recently signed to Tone City Recording, and have been furiously working in the studio with Sam Ford (Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, POND, Abbe May) on their debut EP, due for release in April.

‘Double Espresso’ will be celebrated with a launch party featuring special guests Ghost Care, Sunsick and Sevier at Mojo’s Bar on Friday, 18th February.

With people like Dave Ruby Howe praising the band’s “big, free-wheeling rock vibes” that could be filed alongside the likes of Beddy Rays and Pacific Avenue, Tone Deaf wanted to Get To Know DICE before they blow up, so we caught up with lead guitarist Tom King.

How did your artist name come about?

Ben’s grandfather’s last name is Dyson and the way he signs off papers is actually quite creative and unique – he draws a dice and then follows it with the word ‘son’! Back in 2019 (pre DICE era) myself and Ben were in Bali and after a few too many Bintangs we ended up at a tattoo parlour and thought that a great way to celebrate seven years of friendship was to get matching tattoos! It was just by chance that we got a pair of dice inked on our calves. When we later formed the band and were brainstorming names; we thought what better name than DICE – something unique and has meaning to both of us. I think Regan plans on getting a DICE tattoo at some point, however Caspar lives by the motto ‘You don’t put bumper stickers on a Ferrari’…

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

The same sort of music the Beatles would make if they were around today – easy listening, fun rock and roll. She’s actually come to a few shows and had a boogie with my friends!

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Our most recent track, ‘Double Espresso’ explores the long days and sleepless nights that comes with playing back to back shows across the span of a few months; where you find yourself constantly run down but wanting to get back on stage as soon as you’ve stepped off.

One of our earlier tracks,‘Wonderland’ is a fun song about a summer fling gone wrong and has definitely become a crowd favourite over the past 12 months.

What do you love about your hometown?

The beach and the amazing people; it’s very rare you go to any bar in Perth without running into a couple of your mates plus the beach is never any longer than 15 minutes down the road.

Career highlight so far?

Sold out show at the Indi Bar having 450 people belt out the final chorus of ‘Reality’ while Ben stands there in awe – still gives me goosebumps every time I think about it

Fave non-music hobby?

The other three boys are all very keen (and talented) surfers however I tend to stay away from the cold, sharky waters of the WA coastline.

What’s on your dream rider?

A carton of Emu Export, some sausage rolls and party pies!

Dream music collaboration?

I’d love to have RATBOY from the UK feature on one of our more upbeat tracks; I feel like he would have heaps to add and the English accent would definitely be fun to play off against Ben’s Aussie accent.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Good question – still taking things day by day at the moment! Hopefully still playing music and maybe making a living off it! That’s the dream, right?

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ – Bonnie Tyler.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

You miss 100% of the chances you don’t take. We really took on this mentality in 2021 – taking on every gig and using every opportunity to get our name out there into the wider community. This led us to some awesome times playing alongside nationally renowned acts such as Death by Denim and Great Gable as well as making so many new friends in the Perth music scene; with King Blue, Ra Ra Viper and Dear Sunday just to name a few.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Everyone who’s close to me knows that I am a sucker for a good classic American Country song. After a few drinks or on the road you’ll often find me belting out tunes such as ‘That Ain’t My Truck’ and ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her’.