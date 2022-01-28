Perth rock exports The Faim have released the anthemic single, ‘The Hills’, another taste from their forthcoming new album.

Featuring rousing vocals and positive energy, the emotive track was inspired in part by the Perth Hills. “‘The Hills’ is a song which touches on anxiety and the desire to go back to that place where you can reconnect with yourself and take a breath.” guitarist and songwriter Sam Tye says.

“For Josh (Raven) and I, the Perth hills is one of these places and after two years of being on the road, coming home gave us a moment to reflect on the sometimes-overwhelming experiences you have whilst touring. I hope this song helps people find that place for themselves.”

Following on from the single’s release is an accompanying music video, set to be unveiled this weekend. “‘The Hills’ music video involves a stylistic representation of life inside the band,” adds Tye, who created the concept for the video.

“The driving connects to life on the road and experiencing the world through a moving window as they travel to their next destination. In certain moments we see live performance represented and in others we see snapshots of personal creativity, drawing back the curtains of life in a band and its perpetual motion.”

‘The Hills’ follows on from the band’s previous single, ‘Ease My Mind’, with both expected to be on their forthcoming album slated for release later this year.

In the meantime, The Faim are set to head out on a massive U.K. and Europe headline tour, as well as taking in festival performances at the U.K.’s Download and Germany’s Rock am Ring (full dates here).

To celebrate the release of their new single, we caught up with The Faim as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about their life and music.

How did your artist name come about?

The story goes that the name came from the French word “Faim”, meaning hunger. It acts as a euphemism for the bands passion and hunger to play music.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

It’s kind of poppy and kind of loud but I think you’ll like the singer’s voice.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘The Hills’ is very much a coming-of-age track and was inspired from us growing up/spending time in the Perth Hills. It’s largely about how a place can have such an impact on your life and how sometimes in life returning to your roots can provide clarity when things get blurry.

‘Ease My Mind’ was written by our bassist/keyboard player Stephen in an unpredictable time in his life. This uncertainty brought up many differing stresses and emotions and ‘Ease My Mind’ was the byproduct of his journey in navigating through that time.

‘Buying Time’ is written about a dear friend of Josh’s who passed away. The juxtaposition of dark lyrics but bright instrumentals make it one of my favourite songs off our debut album State of Mind.

What do you love about your hometown?

The weather, the beaches, the lifestyle, and the people just to name a few. Perth is a pretty great place to live all year round and I feel very fortunate to have such a great home city!

Career highlight so far?

Playing some of Europe’s biggest and most iconic festivals namely Reading and Leeds and Lollapalooza. To have the opportunity to have played those festivals is truly an honour and will be an experience I’ll remember for a long time!

Fave non-music hobby?

I’m really into film photography. For me it’s important to have a creative outlet aside from drumming/music and film photography provides that for me!

What’s on your dream rider?

Lots of good food. Not extravagant at all, I know, but sometimes on tour getting a good meal is a tricky task so having a venue supply you with a nice hot meal that you don’t have to go out and source is always a big perk!