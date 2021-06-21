Perth all girl indie-pop band, Dulcie have officially dropped their debut EP, Sake Of Sound, released via their very own label imprint, Lapis Lazuli.

They group dropped two singles before Sake Of Sound was unleashed into the world, including ‘Ethereal’, which is as every bit magical – and of course, ethereal as its title suggests.

Having also just been announced as one of the support acts for a number of Tyne-James Organ shows around Australia over the next couple of months, it’s clear that it’s only up for Dulcie.

We were lucky enough to chat to Dulcie member, Meeks, where we found out where the group’s band name originated from, career highlights, where they see themselves in 10 years and more. How did your artist name come about? Sas, Ash and myself were walking back to our cars one day after uni talking about what we could name the band, Ash brought up the idea of Dulcie as an option and she explained that it was her great grandmothers name and that she used to play the piano.

Once we did research on what Dulcie meant we discovered that, in Latin it stood for sweetness and we knew that it was the perfect name with our sweet sounding harmonies that we created. How would you describe your music to your grandma?

My grandma is pretty cool and hip for her age, I would explain it to her like I would to any other person. We just come together with our individual tastes and we end up with a different vibe for every song. We create songs that makes us all feel good, we want to tell and share our stories in our music, make others feel good and relate to what we are writing about, plus I think our harmonies really represent our sound as Dulcie.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Sake of Sound’: Sometimes it’s hard to admit that something isn’t what it used to be, especially when the feeling is so strong in the beginning. A lot of us know how it feels to be stuck going through the motions and how hard it can be to recognise if something runs deeper than just familiarity or habit. ‘Sake of Sound’ is about coming to terms with the realisation that the relationship isn’t right for you anymore and trusting that letting go is best for both sides.

‘Ethereal’: This song is about us as people, the beauty in our differences and the underlying interconnectivity that we share as humans. With so much conflict and injustice going on in the world I wanted to write something that helped us to understand each other more and to accept people without judgement.

‘Dust’: Sometimes we can blind ourselves to what is good for us and it’s very easy to rush into situations when we’re lost in the thrill of it. ‘Dust’ is an anthem about taking back the right to your own happiness and learning from your mistakes. ‘Level Head’: The verses of this song came together like a stream of consciousness of words. A lot of my songs start out this way, usually just singing whatever comes out into a voice memo and grabbing ideas from there. I didn’t change too much from the original recording so the lyrics are quite abstract. I think this reflects how up and down and all over the place our emotions can be, how our minds are always ticking away with a million thoughts at once. The chorus comes in as a way to empathise with this. It’s not easy to keep a level head all the time as much as we can try to have things all together on the surface. Mental health is so real and important and not always an easy road. I hope this song helps people to realise that it’s ok to not be ok all the time, to know that there is help out there and that you’re not alone.

What do you love about your hometown? My hometown is Denmark WA, a coastal surfing village surrounded by trees, with people that are kind and relaxed. It is beautiful, still, yet full of adventure, it’s where my family is, it’s home. There is so much to love.

Career highlight so far?

There have been so many amazing career highlights and opportunities that I am so grateful for. I think playing GTM was one of my favourite moments in our career, we met so many amazing artists and played such a massive stage. We are set to go on tour with Ocean Alley later this year which is a dream come true, this will be a massive career highlight and achievement. Fave non-music hobby? Roller Skating. Ever since we shot the video for DUST I have been obsessed with roller skating. What’s on your dream rider? A buffet of gluten free burgers, ginger and lemon kombucha, fruit and a giant pink gin cocktail. Dream music collaboration?

Billie Eilish. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Honestly this is such a good question, I want to be in a position where I can support myself and work on music full time. Constantly writing, touring, creating music that I love to play and enjoy performing. I would also love to perform around the world on big stages like Glastonbury, Coachella, Sonar, & Splendour here!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Anything Justin Bieber. Play any song of his and I’ll sing it at the top of my lungs! What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Be true to yourself, you can do and be anything you want just be true and always drink lots of water.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?