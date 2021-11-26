Post punk bands are everywhere right now but Delivery manage to stand out from a crowded field through using post punk as a solid foundation to build curious ideas on top.

For every angular guitar line, there’s an endearing flash of new wave synths to counter it; for every coolly delivered lyric, there’s an off-kilter beat to balance it out.

Like their U.K. counterparts Kaputt, Black Country, New Road, and Squid, it’s all about calculated expansion: more band members, more intriguing instruments, more bold ideas.

Delivery are a quintessential Melbourne DIY project, the five-piece being gathered from some of the other city’s bands, including Future Suck and Blonde Revolver. After the release of their debut 7″, Yes We Do, in June, they’re back with the double single release, ‘Personal Effects/The Topic’.

It’s a continuation of their sharp blend of garage, post punk, and new wave, the twin tracks boasting incessant guitar interplay, startling saxophone bursts, and battering drums. Their vocals make them stand out too, shared between three of the five band members, Bec, James, and Lisa, the trio effortlessly dovetailing with each other.

To celebrate the release of ‘Personal Effects/The Topic’, we caught up with the band as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about their lives and music.

‘Personal Effects/The Topic’ is out now via Spoilsport Records.

How did your artist name come about?

Can’t actually remember but it was deep in Melbourne’s first lockdown, so I guess delivery was on the mind.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Honest rock ‘n’ roll.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Lisa: My bedroom window looks directly into my neighbour’s lounge room (not as creepy as it sounds), and I noticed that my neighbour follows an almost unchangeable routine.

I actually grew to greatly admire and respect how this guy showed absolutely no interest in ever doing anything different, and ended up writing ‘Personal Effects’ in acclamation of him.

Bec: ‘The Topic’ was a quick sassy response after reading an article that Scott Morrison was not going to go to Glasgow for the COP26 summit. He did end up going but…???

What do you love about your hometown?

Lisa: Cafe de Vili’s 24 hours cafe.

Bec: My mum.

James: Cafe 2000. RIP.

Danny: Guinness.

Sam: Bunnings.

Career highlight so far?

We’ve only managed to play about eight gigs so far and have had another fifteen or so cancelled, so literally any chance we get to play is a huge highlight.

Fave non-music hobby?

Lisa: Falling asleep five minutes into a movie.

Bec: Cracking the whip in the kitchen.

James: I’m actually pretty good at rock climbing.

Danny: Footy tipping

Sam: Everything’s my hobby.

What’s on your dream rider?

Five freshly ironed vampire costumes and a bottle of fireball.

Dream music collaboration?

The Hives circa 2002 .

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Lisa: Me and Bec living in the duplex we own in Carlton North.

Bec: Me and Lisa living in the duplex we own in Carlton North.

James: Wearing sunglasses more often.

Danny: Corporate sellout in a dad rock band.

Sam: In post-production for Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Delivery Years.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Lisa: ‘Heaven’ – DJ Sammy

Bec: ‘Jailbreak’ – AC/DC

James: ‘Flagpole Sitta’ – Harvey Danger

Danny: ‘All My Friends’ – LCD Sound System

Sam: ‘Five Years’ – Bowie

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Lisa: Hurry slowly.

Bec: Read the Harry Potter books before watching the movies.

James: It’s nice to be popular but it’s popular to be nice.

Danny: Breakfast is optional.

Sam: Trust the process.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Delivery: We love living the dream!