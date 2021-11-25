Telltale is a punk band that has mastered the art of sending an important social message, in the form of a catchy tune that listeners won’t be able to help but tap their feet to.

Think, if music by Cute Is What We Aim For had a baby with Rancid, it’d probably sound something a bit like Telltale.

The four-piece is made up of John Carteret on vocals, Bryce Marshall on guitar, Tim Fogg on bass and Travis Slack on drums.

The infectious punk group was snapped up and singed to Rude Records in July of this year and have since released their dystopian single, ‘Slowburn’. Now, the boys are continuing to make a name for themselves with their new recently released single, ‘Out of Control’.

When asked about their new single, the band shares that they weren’t afraid to push boundaries while writing ‘Out of Control’.

“Regardless of what anyone might tell you, breaking the rules is the best crash-course in real life,” the band shares. “There seems to be this boomer rhetoric of ‘kids these days are out of control!’ But I would argue that young people are just learning through experience.”

They continue, “there isn’t one ‘proper’ route through young adulthood. I’m coming up on 25 and just now looking back to wonder, ‘were the reckless choices worth it?’ And they were. Sneaking into R-rated movies, taking a left hook to the jaw, impulsive roadtrips out west, all taught me something about being human.”

To celebrate the recent release of ‘Out of Control’, we had a chat with Telltale as part of our Get To Know series.

Check out ‘Out of Control’ by Telltale:

How did your artist name come about?

We’re named after the Edgar Allan Poe story “The Tell-Tale Heart.” Hyphens don’t work in social handles, though, so we made it one word.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

“Grandma, this might not be for you. Let’s listen to Newsboys.”

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles, and what they’re about?

‘Out of Control!’ is our newest single. It’s about breaking the rules and skipping school.

‘Rose’ is our most streamed track. This one is written from the perspective of a bad romantic partner, someone passive-aggressive and self-destructive.

‘What A Shame’ seems to be the new internet favourite. A story of unrequited love, this might be the most out-of-character song in our discog.

What do you love about your hometown?

Richmond has so much art and culture, and it’s a great environment to be creative. And it isn’t overhyped like larger cities. Some people make beer, some people make streetwear, but everyone has an idea to share.

Career highlight so far?

Probably our annual holiday shows. Specifically, in 2019, right before the world went crazy. It’s been amazing to watch the response grow year to year. 2019

Fave non-music hobby?

Anything outdoors. Hiking, swimming, camping. Nature is great.

What’s on your dream rider?

A 50-pound bag of flamin’ hots and a keg of cold brew.

Dream music collaboration?

It’s a long shot, but Doja Cat would be wild. PVRIS might be a more practical choice.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Ideally, on a farm somewhere in Utah. We’d come out of retirement once a year to play.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

It’s 50/50 between Kelly Clarkson’s “Breakaway” and “Cute Without The E” by Taking Back Sunday.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Never stop being a fan.” No matter who you meet and make friends with, always let your heroes be your heroes.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

We’re all obsessed with history. Bryce and Travis lean towards the early-1900s; John is into art history.

Watch ‘Slowburn’ by Telltale: