Raised on the scripture of Billie Holiday, Carole King, and her namesake, Ella Fitzgerald, music was always a part of ella jane’s destiny.

ella jane says that she was “was obsessed with the mechanics of songwriting” ever since she began songwriting at the age of eleven.

“The second I started realising that I could write about everything I was thinking and feeling, that’s when I really got into it.”

In between studying her lyrical heroes and shaping her own sound, ella also docuemnts her music career through tapping into her tech savvy on social media platforms like TikTok. She first began by posting covers of popular songs on Instagram.

We were lucky enough to be able to chat to ella jane as part of our Get To Know series.

How did your artist name come about?

It’s just my first and middle name! Thank my parents for that one.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Oh my god. This is an amazing question. Probably something along the lines of “you might not like it, but just pretend I’m singing with real instruments and that I didn’t just curse.”

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘AUGUST IS A FEVER’ – about the uncertainty of 17. it’s a tough year, especially when you’re starting to come face to face with decisions that might change the course of your life.

‘The City’ – this song is about growing apart from people you once were so close to. losing a friend, especially as a teenager, feels like a breakup. I think people undermine the legitimacy and intensity of platonic bonds, so when those are broken it can feel really heavy.

‘Thief’ – I wrote ‘Thief’ during my junior year of high school, when I was struggling with a pretty severe bout of depression. Writing this song played such a major role in allowing me to get in touch with what I was feeling and finally vocalize my problems.

What do you love about your hometown?

The view of the Hudson River. The sunsets over the horizon. The stupid street names.

Career highlight so far?

Okay, brace for a kind of weird one: the creator of Phineas and Ferb, Dan Povenmire, found me on tiktok and made a parody of one of my songs as Dr. Doofenshmirtz. Could not have explained that one to my past self.

Fave non-music hobby?

I love art – I draw a lot, whenever I can. I used to love working with oil paints in high school.

What’s on your dream rider?

Nutella. Some staples from Trader Joe’s (dried mango, brie bites, cauliflower gnocchi, etc). Oh, and Fiji water – I always feel like such a classy bitch drinking those.

Dream music collaboration?

The 1975, I think, or Phoebe Bridgers.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully writing as much as I can, with people I look up to and respect. Better at production, with a sexy ass home studio. Touring experience under my belt in places all over the world.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Misery Business’ by Paramore, or ‘Make my Dreams’ by Hall & Oates.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Good artists make good art. A close friend of mine told me that once when I was freaking out before a release, and for some reason it really just stuck with me. If you believe in your ability then you believe in your work.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Reality TV. Biiiiiggg fan of early season Kardashians, RuPaul, America’s Next Top Model….. obsessed.