ANGE is the rising Spanish-born singer-songwriter who is making waves in the Australian music scene thanks to her honey vocals and dark soul flavours.

After growing up listening to her Dad’s Motown records and singing in cover bands in Barcelona, ANGE moved to Australia without knowing Sydney would become her long-term home and the start of her solo career.

“When I first arrived in Sydney I didn’t know much about the scene or any musicians. I missed playing a lot so I bought a loop pedal, taught myself how to produce and started to write my own songs,” she said.

To date, her tracks have seamlessly blended not only R&B, pop and Latin sounds, but also both English and Spanish lyrics. Her smouldering sound has already been compared to the likes of BANKS and Jorja Smith, cementing her as one to watch.

Now, ANGE has dropped her latest single ‘Whatever U Tell Me’, an upbeat summer anthem that offers a taste of her upcoming debut EP, due out early next year.

To celebrate the release of ‘Whatever U Tell Me’, we had a chat with ANGE as part of our popular Get To Know series.

Check out ‘Antidote’ by ANGE:

How did your artist name come about?

I share the same name with both my mum and my grandma which is quite special. When I moved to Sydney people started shortening it, calling me Ange and it became like a new identity and it stayed.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I’d say my music is smooth and warm to help you feel reinvigorated, confident and ready to take on the world.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

I just released a new song called ‘Whatever U Tell Me’ which I wrote in lockdown last year. During that time I was dealing with a lot of changes and heavy emotions. This song was a fun way to escape the gloominess and dream about sensuality and romance.

‘Coming For U’ was born in a bedroom studio in Newtown and talks about committing to something that you love but you are too scared of. The song is a statement to not make any more excuses and finally do the thing you’ve always wanted to do. The time is now.

‘Antidote’ is an emotional song about unrequited love. It came about thanks to Soundcloud. I was looking for music and I found this artist, Innusta, from New Zealand and loved his stuff. I reached out to him to do a collaboration. The same night he emailed me the beat I sent the song back. The melodies and lyrics came out so quickly and organically and we finished it via email. The crazy thing is we haven’t met in person yet!

What do you love about your hometown?

I love the long name Mollet Del Vallès. I love the older part of town which is full of little bars and outdoor terraces, the outdoor summer concerts and the freshly baked bread. I miss the bread.

Career highlight so far?

Being nominated for an APRA Professional Development Award this year in the R&B category alongside Vetta Borne, Milan Ring, Setwun and Jess War, all artists I really admire.

Fave non-music hobby?

Eating truffle cheese, without a doubt. Surely it’s not just me?

What’s on your dream rider?

A room with a calming atmosphere, nice low light, delicious sushi, plenty of miso soup, edamame (always) and ginger tea.

Dream music collaboration?

This is a hard question. I have so many! Pharrell Williams, Frank Ocean, Kimbra, Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Rosalia… to name a few. In Australia, I’d love to work with Milan Ring, Genesis Owusu, Ta-Ku and Cosmo’s Midnight.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself making music with songwriters and producers I admire from around the world. Releasing my best work and doing some sort of parallel fashion collaboration. Working from my own music studio in a stunning location with beautiful friends and family around me while also contributing to lift up emerging artists and female producers.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Anything Destiny’s Child, probably ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’ and Ariana Grande’s ‘Into You’, such a banger. My friend Carlos can vouch for me haha.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

The importance of learning to enjoy the journey and savouring the day to day wins instead of obsessing over the unpredictable end result.

What’s on the cards for the future?

I’m working on my debut EP which I’ll be releasing next year. It’s my first big body of work and I’m enjoying crafting it so much. I can’t wait to share it. I’m planning to do my first ever tour in Spain next year which I’m really excited about and also spend time with my family who I haven’t seen in over two years now.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.