Aussie producer Friendless’ latest single ‘DRIP’ ft. Jannah Beth is an absolute banger, so we decided to do a deep dive into who he is as a person and a musician.



Contrary to his moniker, Friendless certainly isn’t short on friends. After all, the Aussie producer managed to get Jannah Beth onboard his latest single, ‘DRIP’, which is one of 2021’s wildest bangers yet and has gotten a lot of love form the likes of triple j, The AU Review, and even BBC Radio 1, and managed to make a pretty damn cool music video for it (which you can watch below).

Chatting about his new ‘DRIP’ music video, Friendless says “the concept was to collaborate with a local designer (GTAB) and showcase her work while we look drippy AF and have a helluva lot of fun doing so.”

“We wanted to make it feel like a BTS clip of a fashion shoot, hence the cameos from stylists, MUA and crew.

“I play an over-the-top fashion photographer who is directing Jannah in a shoot. Simple concept but sometimes they are the best when you only have 3:08 secs to tell a story.”

The result? A completely bonkers experience – but in the best way possible. In other words, the perfect complement to a wild song.

Check out the ‘DRIP’ music video from Aussie producer Friendless:

So to get a sense of who Friendless was other than a kickarse producer (and whether he actually has lots of friends), we decided to have a chat with him as part of our popular Get To Know series.

How did your artist name come about?

Look, I have absolutely no idea how I came up with it, but there’s a very good chance I was drunk, and it was very early in the morning.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

“Not sure you’d like it, Nan, it’s quite noisy, and there’s a lot of swearing.”

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘DRIP’ ft. Jannah Beth

Jannah and I met at a writing camp and just hit it off. We wrote a bunch of stuff together, and I just loved the fact she could flow over ANYTHING, combining elements of rap into house music in such a unique way felt so exciting. I love how the song turned out.

‘You’

‘You was my first record back in 2014 and really exemplified my desire to go from an EDM toplining singer/songwriter to quirky electronic producer. I still play this song every set, and it gives me much joy.

‘Intoxicating’

I had the absolute privilege to be introduced (remotely) during the lockdown last year to Jade Alice, one of the most talented singer/songwriters I have ever encountered. We made this beautiful little number called ‘Intoxicating’. We just clicked, and it was effortless collaboration.

What do you love about your hometown?

THE BEACHES!

Career highlight so far?

Having my track ‘BOMP’ featured in Claude Von Stroke’s (one of my idols) BBC1 Essential Mix last year. What an honour!

Fave non-music hobby?



Throwing myself in the ocean and flapping about like a drunken whale.

What’s on your dream rider?

All of the sashimi (sustainably caught please).

All of the sake.

All of the Fernet-Branca.

Dream music collaboration?

STORMZY! Love that man.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A house on the coast – ANY COAST [laughs] – with a beautiful home studio, two dogs and a motorcycle in the driveway.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘TINY DANCER’!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

NEVER READ THE COMMENT SECTION.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Tennis. I have taken up tennis, and I’m obsessed. Actually.