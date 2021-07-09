With his bouncy recent boom bap single ‘ENERGY’ grabbing attention, we thought we should get to know hip hop star Linden Tyson better.

Georgia-based performer Linden Tyson only knows variety as an artist. His modern sound is a diverse mixture of trap, boom-bap, with a nice dash of 90’s R&B for good measure.

His latest single is appropriately titled ‘ENERGY’: with its upbeat production and crisp and confident flow, Tyson knows exactly how to stand out. It’s a stylish number, bright in melody and fluid in rhythm.

And the lyrics are honest and relatable, about avoiding those sort of fake friends who only drain your energy; it’s a buoyant ode to self-esteem and staying true to yourself.

We caught up with Tyson as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about his music, career, and just what makes him tick.

‘ENERGY’ is out now and available on all digital streaming platforms.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Listen to ‘ENERGY’:

How did your artist name come about?

I always felt like my first & last name was very unique and that it just sounded like a good stage name or the name of a famous celebrity. So I went with that.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Oh my! Clean hip hop with a taste of R&B. Yeah, I think that’s it.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘ENERGY’ is my most recent single. I was going through a lot between the end of last year and the beginning of this one, so I felt the best way to deal with that pain & stress was to write about it. It’s the most honest song I’ve written so far, and It has helped me get through what I was dealing with, as well as many others who were having the same experience.

‘RECEIPTS’ is a song I wrote and produced myself. It’s also the first song in my entire discography where I’m featuring another artist. DJ Mykael V is a good friend of mine, he’s also one of the greatest DJs and producers I’ve ever met. We connected through Instagram, he was offering track features, I reached out to him and soon after, we made the song in about a couple of days. The song is really about me boasting about my artistry, and the goodness and quality of my songs due to the gifts that God has blessed me with to create them. It is my most popular track (other than ‘ENERGY’) to this day.

‘THRU’ is another good one of mine. It’s off my sophomore EP I dropped last year called DISTRACTIONS. ‘THRU’ is about me really wanting to be present and considerate for a woman, despite the negativity I’ve experienced from past relationships. It was fun to produce and put together. The vibe of the song reminded me a little of Brent Fiyaz who’s another one of my favorite artists and a big influence.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love Gwinnett County, there’s so much culture and inspiration here. The same can be said about Atlanta. Living here since 2007 has made for some of the best years of my life. Some of it reminds me of my time living in New York, in that there’s several similarities.

Career highlight so far?

Being placed on ‘The Atlanta Sign’ last year. It’s the biggest and most popular billboard in Atlanta and I’ve dreamed of being on there since I was 11 years old. Every time my family and I would visit the city, we would either walk or drive past it and I would always say to myself ‘I’m gonna be on that billboard one day’. Years later it came to fruition, and my career and life have drastically changed ever since. I’m blessed.

Listen to ‘RECEIPTS’:

Fave non-music hobby?

Video games for sure! I play Fortnite every now and then!

What’s on your dream rider?

Snack table: filled with Peanut M&M’s, Pretzels, Kraft, Jet Puffed Marshmallows, Sour Skittles, Airhead Extremes, and a variety of chips.

A fridge filled with Arizona Tea. I tend to buy these a lot whenever I’m going out of the house. My favorite flavors are Mucho Mango and Green Tea. If I was given the opportunity to sponsor them, I probably would.

Dream music collaboration?

I would love to work with Pharrell and Timbaland, those are my favorite producers of all time. I grew up on their production style and studied their sound. Everything from The Neptunes to all the work Timb has done with JT, Missy, Furtado, and others on many of their albums, I love. I love how unique they both are and what they have contributed to music as a whole. Another big one for me is Jon Bellion: he’s just a monster, I love his creativity, passion, and writing process. Watching him work is super inspiring to me. I have several others, but these are just a few of my main ones.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Selling out arenas worldwide, winning a multitude of Grammys, giving back to those in need, meeting and working with those I looked up to, and continuing to accomplish everything I dreamed and set out to do.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Awwww man, I have so many! Currently it’s ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd. I often think that song was made for karaoke. It just has that vibe to it.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Be yourself, I strongly believe that life’s too short to try to be someone else. Just be you.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’m a huge fan of pro wrestling, I watch several promotions every week. I really love what WWE is doing with NXT. It kinda reminds me of the ‘Attitude’ and ‘Ruthless Aggression’ eras of wrestling, which are the ones I grew up watching. Unfiltered, dynamic storytelling and characters, and great matches.

Listen to ‘THRU’: