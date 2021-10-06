During the initial days, nobody knew that new-gen bedroom pop artist Harley Alaska was spending hours upon hours at home creating music.

Writing music in secrecy allowed him to find space for his deepest vulnerabilities – and with this level of intimacy came fear of any attention or limelight.

Fast forward to 2021, Harley Alaska is thrilled to drop his debut single ‘Lose You Too’. This is the first taste of music from the suburban Sydney up-and-comer who has been writing, producing, and recording everything himself at home.

We were lucky enough to get to know Harley Alaska, where we found out all about his hobbies, dream music collabs and more.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Umm I probably just tell her it’s pop music… keep it simple. But I’d also send her the lyrics – there’s no chance she’d understand what I’m saying.

Tell us about ‘Lose You Too’ – what’s it about?

It’s about that confusion that you feel when you suddenly stop hanging out with someone who you’ve been with for so long. Your identity is so wrapped up in them and now you have to untangle yourself and figure out who you are without them. It sucks, but also everything, including breakups, happens for a reason.

What do you love about your hometown?

My friends. I honestly don’t really get out much other than that – especially at the moment. I usually just write music all day and then drink beers with my friends at night.

Career highlight so far?

Having ‘Lose You Too’ added to Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist in eight countries was definitely a cool moment. That was a secret goal of mine I was hoping for, although I didn’t expect it to happen so soon, given that it’s only my first release!

Fave non-music hobby?

Okay, so recently I’ve been super into rug tufting – it’s super random, I know, it’s essentially like making your own custom rugs… What’s funny is I haven’t actually done it yet, but I’ve watched about a hundred videos about it on YouTube.

Maybe I’ll reward myself for doing this interview and buy the equipment right now lmao.

What’s on your dream rider?

A laptop with Minecraft pre-installed. A packet of sour squirms. Honestly that’s a pretty good combo. I’d be pretty happy with just that.

Dream music collaboration?

Jeremy Zucker, Chelsea Cutler, Clairo or The Kid Laroi!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Wow I don’t know. Hopefully still making music and getting to meet really cool people while doing it. I would like to own an aquarium too. And a fridge with double doors – that’s when you know you’ve made it.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

I don’t actually think I’ve ever done karaoke in my life… which is kinda strange. But if I was to, my go-to song would 10000% be ‘No Air’ by Jordin Sparks. Iconic.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

I remember reading somewhere about the 80/20 rule – which in the context of songwriting is the idea that 80% of your success comes from 20% of your efforts.

So if you were to write 100 songs then 20 of them would be the important ones. I take that to mean write more and put less pressure on each song individually… don’t get stuck trying to perfect only 3 songs.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Maybe that I spend a lot of time watching Minecraft YouTube videos. Actually, a lot of YouTube in general… does that count as an obsession, or an addiction, I don’t know haha.

Watch ‘Lose You Too’ by Harley Alaska: