With an eye for illustration and an ear for making music which is both nostalgic and innovative, Cehryl is the Hong Kong based artist who is beginning to pave a name for herself in the music world.

It’s no surprise that the talent has such a broad range of influences in her sound. Cehryl was born in Hong Kong, received her education in the U.K and a university degree that saw her study in both Boston and L.A alongside Zack Villere, Mulherin, Dijon, Alex Szotak, Brian Mantra, Softglas.

With her latest release ‘Superbloom’, the artist has once again found a middle ground between accessible pop and personal themes that allow audiences to both relate and rejuvenate as her melodic voice floats into one’s head.

Check out Cehryl’s track ‘Superbloom’:

How did your artist name come about?

I got Instagram in middle school and wanted the @cheryl handle all to myself. but alas, it was taken goddammit. So I just used Cehryl because it didn’t make my name lengthier and it still was recognisable.

I had no idea I was even going to be brave enough to put out music with my voice on it in the future. it just stuck with me after that.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would describe it to her in cantonese, and would probably tell her it’s really personal and tell her not to listen and tell her I’d make her instrumental music to listen to instead.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Hide n Seek’ is a really simple song about falling in love in a dumb, childish, innocent way. ‘Moon Eyes’ is about naively denying the feeling of being abandoned or alienated from someone, and still finding ways to romanticise the situation.

Check out Cehryl’s track ‘Hide n Seek’:

Hmm and oh ‘Superbloom’ is coming out on September 10th and it’s about flowers and other things dying.

What do you love about your hometown?

My hometown is Hong Kong. I would describe it as a very… self-made and resilient city (despite colonialism). It’s also cramped and chaotic and neurotic and beautiful in its grit.

Fave non-music hobby?

Reading and writing for sure. Actually I’m not so sure. I love photography.

Dream music collaboration?

Stevie Wonder or Kendrick or The Strokes, ah I don’t know. Or Django Reinhardt or Chet Baker.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In a decent sized apartment with a lot of audio and camera gear and no fear (of bills and immigration problems).

If you could only wear one outfit for the rest of your life. I call this the Bart Simpson conundrum. What would it be?

I love this question, I think about it every morning. Um… probably a beanie in a bright primary colour and off-white or washed black denim overalls (that are light and comfortable) with all the buttons done and chunky ass (comfortable) sneakers that look like boots but feel like Crocs.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Instead of saying sorry, say thank you.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’m actually obsessed with everything, I go into really intense phases that always change. It’s often a really specific shade of a colour and I’ll be sleepless thinking about what i can wear or buy or draw etc. that is exactly that shade. There’s gotta be a name for this.