Aussie R&B singer JAYDEAN has made some huge waves with his stunning voice, so we sat down with him for one of our Get To Know chats.

2019 was a hell of a year for JAYDEAN as he toured with fellow Aussie superstars, Ruel and Kaiit, released his second single ‘Forget’, and was nominated for the 2019 APRA Song of the Year for his collaboration and performance on ‘OG Luv Kush, Pt. 2’ with Kaiit.

While 2020 has been a weird year for all, it hasn’t stopped the singer from picking up where he left off as he’s just released a new single ‘Sugar’, which has been getting some damn good reviews already.

With his star on the rise, we had a chat with JAYDEAN as part of our popular Get To Know series to try and figure out what makes him tick.

How did your artist name come about?

Before I kicked off my music career, I was trying to figure out what my artist name would be. My friends would always tell me that my actual first name was cool enough so I went with JAYDEAN just like Beyoncé and Madonna.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I don’t think she’d know how to process music past the time of Doris Day and Paul Anka so I’d tell her that it’s definitely not like them. Apart from ‘Sugar’, none of my music is really romantic so maybe I’d show her that song and not the rest [laughs].

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

My latest song ‘Sugar’ is the first song I wrote that’s uptempo and lyrically more light-hearted than a lot of my other songs. It’s a funky little disco number I wrote with producers Tentendo and Rob Amoruso about being super attracted to someone and wanting nothing more than to see that person again.

My previous release titled ‘I Don’t Care’ was inspired by the 90s R&B and boom bap era. I wrote that song with producers Julian Steel and Angus Gray and it’s about finally breaking away from toxic relationships whether it be a partner or a friend. The song is about coming into terms with how their toxic behaviour made me feel and finally being able to break free from that.

Check out ‘Sugar’ by JAYDEAN:

What do you love about your hometown?

One thing I love about my hometown is that it’s quiet. Not much goes on here so when I feel like experiencing something “out of the ordinary,” I jump in my car.

Career highlight so far?

The highlight of my career so far would have to be travelling to Europe on tour with my sis Kaiit. It was such an experience being able to see all those beautiful places, beautiful people and when I tell you that the food was next-level, it was next-level.

Fave non-music hobby?

I have such a knack for design. I’ve taught myself how to use Photoshop from 12 years old and have loved it since. All of my song artworks and promo material are designed by me and it’s funny because people always ask who designs my stuff and they’re always shocked to find out it was me.

What’s on your dream rider?

Give me all the chicken wings…plus what my band members want too because I love them a lot (but they’d probably just want to get on the beers).

Dream music collaboration?

Doja Cat. I have so much love and appreciation for her and her music. She seems like someone I’d be friends with because she’s quirky as heck and her music is a whole vibe and don’t even get me started on her live performances. Her VMA performance? Bye.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Probably chilling somewhere with the love of my life (most likely a dog…or three). I’ll definitely still want to be working in music. I may be writing songs for other people which is something I’ve always wanted to try.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Anything by Whitney Houston to be honest, but at that point it becomes a personal challenge trying to hit all the high notes.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

My mum once told me that I was born with my musical abilities (mainly because she was a singer back in her prime too) and that music is my calling. She always said: “Keep trying. No matter how many times you get rejected or let down. If you love it and it’s your passion, your time will come.”

I listened to her because I never saw myself doing anything non-music related.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I love playing Pokémon and have loved it since the age of five, back when I had a Gameboy Colour. It’s 21 years later and I’m still playing Pokémon on my Switch. I definitely grew out of the actual TV show though.