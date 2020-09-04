“If Angelina Jolie and Mick Jagger had a one night stand, you’d get Kelsy Karter.”

This line in the bio for Australian-raised rock n roll artist Kelsy Karter rings true across all her visuals and music efforts thus far.

The now LA-based artist went viral in 2019 during the campaign for her earworm single ‘Harry’. We all remember the prank of a lifetime, when she tricked the world into thinking she got a real tattoo of Harry Styles on her face.

Since then, she’s toured the US and UK opening for The Struts, and recently signed a deal with BMG Recordings for her upcoming debut album, Missing Person, out October 2nd.

Today Kelsy Karter releases the music video for her single ‘Love Me Or Hate Me’, which she dedicates to “anyone who’s ever been misunderstood”. The video, a black and white rager (which should only be viewed if you have enough room to dance alongside her), is just a taste of what’s to come from this rockstar in the making.

Check out Kelsy Karter’s clip for ‘Love Me Or Hate Me’:

To help you get to know Kelsy Karter a little better, we asked the New Zealand-born artist to tell us a little more about herself. Check out our Q&A below to find out more about her passions, her music, and what makes her tick.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

My family knows me best as a theatre kid so I would probably just tell my Nana that my life is now a rock musical (laughs).

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

A couple of my favourites are: ‘Love Me or Hate Me’ and ‘You Only Die Once’.

LMHM is about owning your individuality and YODO is about wanting to escape during the current state of the world… I think both are relevant topics every kid feels and wants to scream about.

What do you love about your hometown?

My mum.

Career highlight so far?

Touring is my favourite thing to do. But I gotta say, pranking the world with my fake Harry face tattoo was some real fun shit.

Fave non-music hobby?

Playing poker and cooking.

What’s on your dream rider?

Chips and salsa (always) and FRESH McDonald’s fries.

Dream music collaboration?

Mick Jagger.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I’m not the type of person that really looks to the future. Never have. I just live for right now in this moment and right now in this moment I’m doing what I love to do with the people I love the most. The best is yet to come I think.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ from Grease!!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Be kind, but take no shit. (from my Daddy)

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Rom-coms ;)