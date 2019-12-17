For fans of local hip-hop, there’s no point going anywhere past Khi’leb, a young artist from Brisbane who is on track to take the genre by storm.

Over the last year, there’s a good chance you’ve had the name Khi’leb cross your radar in some way. Having shared songs like ‘Anthem’ and ‘Stay Low’, these tracks helped the young artist score some serious airplay and manage to get added to a number of high-profile Spotify playlists.

However, it didn’t stop there though, with an appearance at Brisbane’s Mountain Goat Valley Crawl and a spot on Baker Boy’s ‘Cool As Hell’ tour. Needless to say, he’s already been labelled as one to watch, with fans eagerly looking forward to what 2020 has to offer.

With ‘Circus’ being released only a few weeks ago, and ‘WOKE’ set for release in January, it’s an exciting time in camp Khi’leb and the perfect opportunity to get in on the ground floor of this musical operation.

To celebrate the release of ‘Circus’, we had a chat with this stunning musician to get an insight into his music and what makes him tick.

Check out ‘Circus’ by Khi’leb:

How did your artist name come about?

It was a nickname my brothers gave me, because that’s how my everyone used to pronounce my name.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Unique and lively.

Tell us about a few tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

I got a track releasing in Jan called ‘WOKE’, and it’s about me maturing myself and not hanging with the same people I used to get in trouble with.

‘Stay Low’ is about bettering yourself in private and not always telling people your next move.

‘Circus’ is about some of my thoughts that I don’t tell anyone and how they constantly play through my mind and keep me awake.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love the way everyone treats each other, like even when you’re not from there you still get treated like family.

Check out ‘Anthem’ by Khi’leb:

Career highlight so far?

Definitely opening for Baker Boy, and reaching 200,000 streams..

Fav non-music hobby?

I mainly just read and play Fortnite when I’m not making music, lol.

What’s on your dream rider?

And I would most likely ask for a PS4 with UFC 3, ahaha

Dream music collab?

Kendrick Lamar for sure, as he is someone I’ve looked up to for a very long time.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully selling out shows and supporting my community.

What’s your go-to Karaoke song?

Anything SZA is a must.

Check out ‘Stay Low’ by Khi’leb: