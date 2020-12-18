Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

KVKA is making waves in the Aussie hip hop scene, so we caught up with him to find out more about who this unique artist is.

Born in Zambia and raised in the UK, KVKA got his start while living in New Zealand.

At just 17, he released his debut track ‘WHO YOU’, which has amassed over 4 million streams across all platforms (just casually).

The success of the ‘WHO YOU’ led to him opening for the likes of GZA from the Wu-Tang Clan, Keith Ape, Wiki and Rejjie Snow.

Now making his mark on Australia while living in Melbourne, KVKA has dropped two new tracks in 2020, ‘No Lackin’ and ‘Heaven’.

To celebrate the recent release of ‘Heaven’, we had a chat with KVKA as part of our popular Get To Know series.

How did your artist name come about?

My full name is Mukuka and I’ve always been called Kuka. The V comes from a childhood obsession with V for Vendetta, mythology and finding different ways to spell things which was inspired a lot by my early mentor Tony Douglas.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Hey, granny, you might not like this music but it’s all a condensed version of parts and emotions in my life.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘No Lackin’- this song is just a pure show of rapper bravado and rap skills. It’s also a very special song because it’s the first track I’ve ever done with my childhood best friend Lenaic, who at the time had just moved to Melbourne.

‘Heaven’- this is a very special song. I was in an extremely low point in my life, I had separated from my ex, was in a new country missing home, and one of my family members had a near-death experience, which all had me thinking about life, death and where I was in my life.

What do you love about your hometown?

I’m not sure how to answer that. I was born in Zambia, had my early years in the UK, then grew up in New Zealand… so I have a few hometowns.

I loved the big open market in Zambia, I used to buy these chips called Jiggy’s and firecrackers named Black Spiders.

I loved the street I lived on in Wales and having bike races with the kids in my street, but Hamilton New Zealand is my home.

I love too much about it to list it all, but my homies and family is what I love the most, from the church I grew up in, to the hood I hung out in and everything in between.

Check out ‘Heaven’:

Career highlight so far?

Opening for GZA has to be up there.

Fave non-music hobby?

Drawing and painting.

What’s on your dream rider?

A zip, ribs, jerk chicken, a bottle of Henny, a bunch of water bottles and Coca Cola.

Dream music collaboration?

Mike Dean, Travis Scott, Sean Leon, Frank Ocean or Benny Sings.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself making a gang of albums and emptying everything out of myself in terms of being an artist, then turning to A&R’n the next generation of artists… I think I have a good ear and spot talent easily.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Thinkin Bout You’ by Frank Ocean.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Do it once, do it right and never have to do it again

-My dad

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’m obsessed with aimlessly walking through Kmart and buying things I don’t need, oh and I love remaking fast food and restaurant foods at home.

Check out ‘No Lackin’ ft. Lenaic: