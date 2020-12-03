Singer and producer Swaré is ending 2020 strongly with a debut headline show at The Soda Factory so we thought it we’d get to know him better.

2020 may have been a rough year, to say the least, but Sydney’s Swaré is trying to go out on a high. His latest single ‘Truth’ dropped today, December 3rd, following his three previously well-received tracks ‘Pray’, ‘Only You’, and ‘Gatsby’.

Now, he’s all set for his debut headline show at The Soda Factory on December 13th, in his hometown. That’s how you see out a year in style.

‘Truth’ explores the self-destructive impact of a life lived selfishly. “Lyrically it was inspired by my own hedonistic, often quite selfish behaviour,” he explained. “There was a time when I was moving quickly through relationships, bouncing from one thing to the next and leaving a little trail of hurt along the way.

I didn’t really notice what I was doing, or think it was a big deal until I sat myself down and asked what was it thatI really wanted? The lyrics are meant to sound like they’re pointing the finger or questioning someone else, but really I’m talking to myself.”

“”Did you forget what your mother told you?”, “You traded every cheap romance for your one shot at love”, it’s all me, speaking to myself. I was worried that I was burning too many bridges, that maybe I was losing out on something really special.”

The bass and synths are pulsate throughout the lively track, belying the darker themes of the lyrics; the track wouldn’t sound out of place on an early Daft Punk record.

It was actually another French electronic duo who finally convinced Swaré to pursue music fully: a close friend showed him a video of Justice performing and his mind was made up.

A long-time fan of Michael Jackson and David Bowie, the bubbly smoothness of the former’s songs such as ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’ can also be located in ‘Truth’.

Crafting disco meets electro-pop anthems like ‘Truth’, Swaré manages to convince his listeners to both dance and indulge in self-analysis. It’s quite the balancing act.

To celebrate the song’s release, we had a chat with the producer as part of our popular Get To Know series to learn more about his career and music.

How did your artist name come about?

I was actually going through so many options. I wanted something that sounded like it could be a band and something French sounding, because the music to come out of there has been such an inspiration to me. Then a good friend of mine, who basically introduced me to electronic music said, “How about Soiree?” And I didn’t mind it but the word itself looked kind of plain on paper. So, I dismissed it for a while but then thought of spelling it phonetically, ‘Swaré’ and I loved it.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I’d be more interested to know how she’d been resurrected from the grave, but if we got round to my music, I’d say it’s poppy, electronic sounding stuff that’s meant to make you feel good. Sometimes it uses real instruments too! Even when it doesn’t use real instruments it’s designed to sound like there are actual people playing.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

A lot of my tracks are about old relationships or speaking to myself in a kind of self-analytic way. ‘Conversations’ is about a manipulative relationship finally coming to an end and me basically going off at that person, which felt good; I’d never made a song like that before.

‘Only You’ is about being the master of your own destiny; that only you are responsible for yourself and you’re also the only person who can make any change in your life. No amount of outside force, positive or negative can influence you unless you want to influence yourself and your own direction.

‘Truth’ is self-analytical. It’s all about me talking to myself. Having a serious chat without myself that if you carry on the way you are, things aren’t going to go the way you want them to.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love that Sydney has so many different pockets of style and culture. Say if you’re in the Inner West, you’ll see a lot of haircuts, ironically short trousers and skateboards. Then if you go to somewhere like Bondi, you’ll get lots of lip fillers, tans and incredibly fit people. I just think that’s funny that those little areas become that. And the food! You could eat a different cuisine every night of the week, which is awesome.

Career highlight so far?

This year alone has actually been filled with so many highlights and bucket list achievements. First time on commercial radio, that was amazing. Then just recently we made our first line of merch which has been on my list for so long.. There are too many things to choose from. Despite everything, 2020 has actually been so wonderful.

Fave non-music hobby?

I do really love video games… and Star Wars. Turning off my brain and sitting in front of the PlayStation is a good release, particularly because i went years without any video games in my house so it’s fun just to switch off and chill out for a bit.

What’s on your dream rider?

I’m not sure! Part of me wants to get something so absurd but then another part of me doesn’t want to put the seventeen-year-old intern out too much by making them go through a kilo of M&M’s picking out all the brown ones… I think a bottle of vodka, maybe some fruit? You don’t feel like eating much before you go on stage, but I reckon I could stomach some fresh fruit and vodka to take the edge off.

Dream music collaboration?

Right now, Dua Lipa. I know that’s ridiculous but she’s insanely good, so Dua.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Making more music, playing more shows and touring. If touring still exists then, maybe we’ll all just be live streaming concerts.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Oh jeez.. I don’t usually do karaoke! I think the last time I did it was ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ by Michael Jackson and it was a disaster. On stage in an RSL club.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Don’t put yourself in a situation where someone might want to kill you.”

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Shoes. A new pair of shoes is one of my favourite things. I have far too many pairs of Adidas and I love them.