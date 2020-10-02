Lawson Hull is an artist who writes music that is centred around atmospheric guitar sounds and double tracked vocals saturated in reverb which swallows listeners into his headspace.

The Newcastle-born singer songwriter was first thrown into the spotlight when is single ‘Paint’ gained millions of streams, he now returns with his latest release ‘Honey’ – the first single since his signing to Canadian label Nettwerk Records.

We caught up with him to talk about the release and so much more.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I’d tell my crazy conservative, church-going grandma, “don’t freak out but there’s some contemporary drumming in my music, kinda like that Christmas song, ‘Little Drummer Boy’, that you love so much. Also, the occasional hardcore breakdown.”

But really, picture an Aussie Johnny Cash but half as good, maybe not as sad as Johnny but not super happy either. Honestly, even though my songs are harmless, I just can’t see her vibin’ to it. She’d probably say, “Well as long as you’re happy”.

Tell us about ‘Honey’.



I was writing a song about how shit my friends relationship was. It sucks when you have to watch someone be treated like trash for years, and for them to just overlook it and put up with it.

I realised pretty soon I was writing about my own first long-term relationship also. The song lyrics go between talking about my friends situation and mine. They were very similar experiences – telling yourself and everyone that everything’s cool and she’s ‘just having a bad day’.

The chorus gets a bit honest with the other person. It’s like every time we figure things out and we think everything’s okay, I’m just waiting for the next thing to go wrong, and finally just admitting to yourself and them that you’re over it.

Check out Lawson Hull’s ‘Honey’:

What do you love about your hometown?

Newcastle has this Mexican joint called Antojitos, so there’s that.

Career highlight so far?

Haven’t had much of a career yet… but getting signed to Nettwerk was too good to be true! They’re the best.

Fave non-music hobby?

I love trail-running through the mountain range I live on. No idea where I’m going usually, just bush-bashing through some valley trying to find a road home… kinda fun sometimes. No one likes going with me so it’s the best kind of alone time I get.

If you had to choose one outfit to wear for the rest of your life. What would it be?

My absolutely trashed blue selvedge Nudie jeans (which would only last a few weeks into the rest of my life, then I’d be screwed), a white tee and some Blunnies or RM’s… and a cap.

Breakfast/lunch or dinner?

I don’t usually eat breakfast, so lunch is my thing. Dinner is also a vibe though.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Karaoke kills me but probably some Tom Petty song like ‘Here Comes My Girl’.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Someone told me once when I was stressed out of my mind about making a big decision: What would you do if nothing else mattered If no one’s opinions mattered? Made things easy.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

My 80 series Toyota Landcruiser ‘cause it gets all the girls, which my partner hates.