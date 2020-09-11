The family of Tom Petty have shared a previously unreleased song from the late musician. The track is called ‘Confusion Wheel’ and is set to appear on the forthcoming Wildflowers reissue.

Petty helmed the track back in 1994. The new reissue, Wildflowers and All the Rest is a five-CD or nine-LP box set, set for release on October 16th.

The Wildflower recording sessions saw Tom Petty, Rick Rubin and Mike Campbell produce enough material for a double-album of 25 songs. However, at the advice of the label, Petty trimmed it down to a single disc — with the unused songs either appearing on the She’s the One soundtrack or archived.

Restoring Wildflower to what it should have been was on Petty’s mind before his death in October 2017. “I broke through to something else. My personal life came crashing down, and it derailed me for a while. But I was at the top of my game during that record,” Petty mused.

You can pre-order the record here.

Wildflowers and All the Rest Tracklist

Wildflowers

1. Wildflowers

2. You Don’t Know How It Feels

3. Time to Move On

4. You Wreck Me

5. It’s Good to Be King

6. Only a Broken Heart

7. Honey Bee

8. Don’t Fade on Me

9. Hard on Me

10. Cabin Down Below

11. To Find a Friend

12. A Higher Place

13. House in the Woods

14. Crawling Back to You

15. Wake Up Time

All The Rest

1. Something Could Happen

2. Leaving Virginia Alone

3. Climb That Hill Blues

4. Confusion Wheel

5. California

6. Harry Green

7. Hope You Never

8. Somewhere Under Heaven

9. Climb That Hill

10. Hung Up and Overdue

Home Recordings

1. There Goes Angela (Dream Away)

2. You Don’t Know How It Feels

3. California

4. A Feeling of Peace

5. Leave Virginia Alone

6. Crawling Back to You

7. Don’t Fade on Me

8. Confusion Wheel

9. A Higher Place

10. There’s a Break in the Rain (Have Love Will Travel)

11. To Find a Friend

12. Only a Broken Heart

13. Wake Up Time

14. Hung Up and Overdue

15. Wildflowers