Time to introduce Loiter, a new band on the block who combines pop punk and alt-rock into something refreshingly new.

They say to create a podcast, all you need is three blokes and a microphone.

Well to create Loiter, the hot new quintet on the pop punk/alternative rock scene, you need a couple of members from Brisbane, a few from Newcastle, one from the UK, a bunch of guitars and a drum kit.

Comprised of Daryn Yeats as co-lead vocalist and bassist, Amber Hudson as the other co-lead vocalist and guitarist, Mitch Chen as lead guitarist, Tim Ricketts on drums, and Brandon Day as the third guitarist, the band have just released their new single, ‘In This Town‘, and are looking to make sure the name “Loiter” will be on everyone’s lips in no time.

So to figure out who Loiter are as a band, we decided to chat with them as part of our Get To Know series.

How did your artist name come about?

Darren: If I remember, the original band name Paperface, was one I came up with. I had this huge list of potential band names that I would just randomly write down when they popped into my head.

We had a bit of feedback around the time of our first gig and decided that it wasn’t quite a right fit for us. So we racked our brains, and I think it was either Mitch or Tim who suggested an old band name they used a few years back.

It seemed to resonate with us all and we agreed that Loiter was the name that reflected our us and our music.

Mitch: That’s pretty much how it went down. There was a small time we went by Lakewood around our first gig, but then it was all Loiter from there.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Brandon: I’d lie and say it’s good Christian easy listening to get my foot in the door then WHAM, hit her with the super sonic shit storm that is the chorus to ‘In This Town’. The classic Trojan horse approach – works every time.

Tim: She’s dead, but I’d like to think she’d have a higher opinion of it over my cousin’s death metal band he played at Christmas lunch one year

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Darren: I’ve always found that I write my best lyrics when I’m either not in the right emotional headspace or on topics that are a little more melancholy.

‘In This Town’ is a bit of an exception. I generally write lyrics after the music is done, as I try to match the lyrics to the energy of the song. So this being written way before any music was arranged was a bit unusual for me. It’s sort of an alternative love song, and was written about a decade ago when I was in an extremely toxic relationship.

‘Oceans’ relates to my increasing fear of flying. Some parts were initially penned around the time of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. I’m not sure why, but this event really hit me and my anxiety levels surrounding this subject.

‘Underwater Blues’ is a bleak look at terminal illness. This is probably one of the darkest tracks I’ve written lyrics for. To me, musically it sounds quite gloomy, so I really wanted to capture that. I drew on the situations of a couple of friends of mine who have been widowed at an early age. It may not be the most joyous song out there, but to me music is designed to spark an array of emotions.

Amber: ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You’ was created after a drunk argument with an ex. It’s a little tongue in cheek because he said he used to say he liked me when I drank. It’s about not knowing where you stand with someone and being too scared to ask the hard questions until you’re drunk and it all comes spilling out.

What do you love about your hometown?

Tim: That a lot of our (Mitch and Tim) high school friends are all still close friends. Not much else though. I did the typical pop punk thing, and got out of there when I could.

Mitch: Technically my hometown is Campbelltown, New South Wales, though I don’t remember much of it as I was really young. I consider Redland Bay where I grew up and where most of my best memories are from. It’s here where I learnt how to drive, how to play guitar and fell into love with music.

Career highlight so far?

Amber: Just starting! I’d never been in a band before so putting myself out there was a big step. I wanted to play with other people that would challenge me to grow musically.

Brandon: Definitely has been tracking the guitars on the new singles, I learnt a lot about how it all works and it was really cool to see Matt Cochran work his production magic. That was probably the first time things started feeling official and like we were a proper band.

Fave non-music hobby?

Tim: I’m a big comic book/movie fan, mainly for DC, although I still like Marvel. I also quite enjoy camping and have recently bought a motorbike.

Mitch: I love camping and being out on the water on my boat while fishing and exploring the islands out in Moreton Bay. I just wish I had more time to enjoy it all.

What’s on your dream rider?

Amber: Margaritas & Maltesers

Brandon: 500 chicken nuggets, champagne and copy of FHM from 1996 signed by Gillian Anderson.

Dream music collaboration?

Darren: I probably couldn’t just pick one as I’m pretty indecisive, so my top 3 would be: Jamie Lenman, Elvis Costello, and Marc Rebillet. They’re all pretty diverse when it comes to their musical styles and that’s what I enjoy about music, there is almost an endless amount of genres.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Tim: Hopefully playing on stage again once COVID is over. Touring internationally would also be a dream goal.

Brandon: I’d love to be playing for Loiter in front of bigger crowds with a few albums having been released. Hopefully with music gear that actually works.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Amber: ‘I Believe In a Thing Called Love’ by The Darkness or ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ by Wheatus.

Darren: I guess it’s considered a bit of a golden oldie, but ‘Gold’ by Spandau Ballet is normally where I head too first. Following that, ‘No One Knows’ by Queens Of The Stone Age is another one I like to bang out.